Need holiday meal help? Check out these Spartanburg restaurants.

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still working on your Christmas Day or Eve menus, there are plenty of local restaurants ready to lend a hand.

Whether you need help with the main dish, a side or dessert to bring to a family gathering, or the entire meal, these five Spartanburg restaurants are still taking orders:

Mama Sue's Homemade Help

Main course options: lasagna, cream cheese chicken enchiladas, and million dollar spaghetti

How to order: Call 864-768-8835, in store, or via Facebook

Order Deadline: 6 p.m. on Dec. 16

Pick-up: Dec. 19-23

Blue Moon Specialty Foods

Main course options: pre-sliced beef tenderloin with house-made horseradish aioli and gourmet mustard and croissants or 3-pound brown sugar glazed spiral ham

How to order: online, via phone at 864-586-2344 or email at orders@bluemoonsc.com

Order Deadline: Dec. 18

Pick-up: from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 23 or from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 24

Full menus, prices and more: Want to make Christmas less stressful? 7 places to get dinner to-go in Spartanburg

Flavorshack Hot Chicken & Ribs

Main course options: 20-24 pounds of smoked or deep-fried turkey

How to order: Call 864-249-6078

Order Deadline: Dec. 18

Pick-up: by 8 p.m., Dec. 24 delivery available ($25)

Fun things to do this holiday season: Dickens of a Christmas, Ferris Wheel and more festive Spartanburg events this holiday season

Dray Bar & Grill

Main course options: Prime Rib Au Jus, maple glazed smoked ham, or baked salmon with lemon basil chardonnay sauce

How to order: online at https://1800catering-dray.hrpos.heartland.us/menu

Order Deadline: Dec. 21

Pick-up: Dec. 23 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Beacon

Main course options: 16-20 pound baked or fried turkey or 10-pound bone-in spiral ham

How to order: online at beacondrivein.com

Order Deadline: Dec. 22

Pick-up: Dec. 24

NOTE: No newsletter next week, but I'll see you again on Dec. 30!

If you enjoy Spartanburg Eats, please forward this email to a fellow foodie!

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

My Instagram: @sameatsspartanburg

Facebook: Spartanburg Eats

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly Spartanburg Eats newsletter, sign up here .

Our work isn't possible without Herald-Journal subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing .

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Need holiday meal help? Check out these Spartanburg restaurants.