Need holiday meal help? Check out these Spartanburg restaurants.

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still working on your Christmas Day or Eve menus, there are plenty of local restaurants ready to lend a hand.
Whether you need help with the main dish, a side or dessert to bring to a family gathering, or the entire meal, these five Spartanburg restaurants are still taking orders:
Mama Sue's Homemade Help
Main course options: lasagna, cream cheese chicken enchiladas, and million dollar spaghetti
How to order: Call 864-768-8835, in store, or via Facebook
Order Deadline: 6 p.m. on Dec. 16
Pick-up: Dec. 19-23
Blue Moon Specialty Foods
Main course options: pre-sliced beef tenderloin with house-made horseradish aioli and gourmet mustard and croissants or 3-pound brown sugar glazed spiral ham
How to order: online, via phone at 864-586-2344 or email at orders@bluemoonsc.com
Order Deadline: Dec. 18
Pick-up: from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 23 or from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 24
Flavorshack Hot Chicken & Ribs
Main course options: 20-24 pounds of smoked or deep-fried turkey
How to order: Call 864-249-6078
Order Deadline: Dec. 18
Pick-up: by 8 p.m., Dec. 24 delivery available ($25)
Dray Bar & Grill
Main course options: Prime Rib Au Jus, maple glazed smoked ham, or baked salmon with lemon basil chardonnay sauce
How to order: online at https://1800catering-dray.hrpos.heartland.us/menu
Order Deadline: Dec. 21
Pick-up: Dec. 23 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Beacon
Main course options: 16-20 pound baked or fried turkey or 10-pound bone-in spiral ham
How to order: online at beacondrivein.com
Order Deadline: Dec. 22
Pick-up: Dec. 24
