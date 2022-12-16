ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Need holiday meal help? Check out these Spartanburg restaurants.

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still working on your Christmas Day or Eve menus, there are plenty of local restaurants ready to lend a hand.

Whether you need help with the main dish, a side or dessert to bring to a family gathering, or the entire meal, these five Spartanburg restaurants are still taking orders:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1646k9_0jkmisFM00

Mama Sue's Homemade Help

Main course options: lasagna, cream cheese chicken enchiladas, and million dollar spaghetti

How to order: Call 864-768-8835, in store, or via Facebook

Order Deadline: 6 p.m. on Dec. 16

Pick-up: Dec. 19-23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSaqP_0jkmisFM00

Blue Moon Specialty Foods

Main course options: pre-sliced beef tenderloin with house-made horseradish aioli and gourmet mustard and croissants or 3-pound brown sugar glazed spiral ham

How to order: online, via phone at 864-586-2344 or email at orders@bluemoonsc.com

Order Deadline: Dec. 18

Pick-up: from 2-6 p.m.  Dec. 23 or from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259a0k_0jkmisFM00

Flavorshack Hot Chicken & Ribs

Main course options: 20-24 pounds of smoked or deep-fried turkey

How to order: Call 864-249-6078

Order Deadline: Dec. 18

Pick-up: by 8 p.m., Dec. 24 delivery available ($25)

Dray Bar & Grill

Main course options: Prime Rib Au Jus, maple glazed smoked ham, or baked salmon with lemon basil chardonnay sauce

How to order: online at https://1800catering-dray.hrpos.heartland.us/menu

Order Deadline: Dec. 21

Pick-up: Dec. 23 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrGwI_0jkmisFM00

The Beacon

Main course options: 16-20 pound baked or fried turkey or 10-pound bone-in spiral ham

How to order: online at beacondrivein.com

Order Deadline: Dec. 22

Pick-up: Dec. 24

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

