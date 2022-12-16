Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
Dept. Of Agriculture Looking For Farm Census Responses
The Department of Agriculture is reaching out to farmers in order to complete a census of the industry in Pennsylvania. The “Farmer Census” is taken every five years in the Commonwealth. The department is looking to identify anyone who makes at least $1,000 a year growing food or other crops.
butlerradio.com
State Jobless Numbers Remain At Record Lows
Jobless numbers in Pennsylvania continue to remain at extraordinarily low rates. The November unemployment report came out last week via the Department of Labor and Industry. It showed that the unemployment rate stayed at 4 percent last month, unchanged from October. That number continues to be the lowest in state...
butlerradio.com
Former AG Kane Acquitted On Drunk Driving Charges
A former Pennsylvania attorney general who had to resign because of perjury has been acquitted on drunken driving charges. Kathleen Kane was acquitted of the charges in a Lackawanna County court earlier this week. The former top prosecutor in the state had the charges filed after a minor crash in Scranton earlier this year.
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Holiday Travel
Gas prices have dropped again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.84 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Jefferson Twp. Reminds Residents Of Winter Maintenance Rules
Officials in Jefferson Township are reminding residents about some winter maintenance policies in the municipality. They say no one should park on cul-de-sacs or any public road so the road can be easily snow plowed. They also ask that homeowners do not push snow onto the roads when plowing your driveway.
butlerradio.com
Man Accused Of Shooting At Home; Faces Other Charges
One man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a home in Concord Township. State police say 44-year-old Ryan Williams of Harrisville and another unknown man fired multiple shots at a home in the 1900 block of Oneida Valley Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Both men fled the scene...
Comments / 0