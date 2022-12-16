ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons news: One promising stat and Jalen Duren

The Detroit Pistons loss to the Utah Jazz last night was their third straight and once again their defense fell apart in the second half. The Pistons are once again the NBA’s worst team, percentage points below the Charlotte Hornets in the Eastern Conference. But there have been some...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why the second unit frontcourt is an issue

Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are awesome. Plain and simple. Playing alongside each other, staggering one or the other with bench players, it’s all starting to work for the young duo. Coach Dwane Casey’s two-big starting frontcourt of Stewart and Duren is beginning to pay dividends. But, the development of the two young bigs, both as starters, has negatively impacted the Detroit Pistons down low once the second group hits the floor.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Jalen Hurts gives cryptic update on injury, status vs. Cowboys

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stunned the NFL world as it was revealed the MVP candidate suffered a shoulder injury and his update on Tuesday was cryptic. Jalen Hurts delivered another MVP-level performance to move the Philadelphia Eagles to 13-1 on Sunday against the Bears and that put all eyes on a Christmas Eve showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys as Philly could potentially twist the knife in their NFC East foes by clinching the division and the No. 1 seed with a win. Then came Monday’s aftershocks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
