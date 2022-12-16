ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Bend Star

Menorah Lighting at Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land Town Square hosted a Menorah Lighting ceremony on Sunday to mark the first night of Hanukkah. The event, spearheaded by Chabad of Sugar Land, included music and other entertainment, games, face-painting and more.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Fort Bend Star

Review: Alex's Kitchen

At one end of a fairly nondescript strip center on Cartwright Road in Missouri City is a a traditional Italian restaurant straight out of a scene from "Moonstruck." Alex's Kitchen opened in 2019 and filled in important niche on that side of Missouri City - a fine dining experience with all the accoutrements. Earlier this year, it underwent a major renovation, moving the kitchen back to be replaced by a full bar and expanding the dining room somewhat.
MISSOURI CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy