At one end of a fairly nondescript strip center on Cartwright Road in Missouri City is a a traditional Italian restaurant straight out of a scene from "Moonstruck." Alex's Kitchen opened in 2019 and filled in important niche on that side of Missouri City - a fine dining experience with all the accoutrements. Earlier this year, it underwent a major renovation, moving the kitchen back to be replaced by a full bar and expanding the dining room somewhat.

MISSOURI CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO