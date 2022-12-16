ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-China COVID pivot boosts stocks, investors on edge before Fed

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were indicating a higher Wall Street open and world stocks rallied on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but markets remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week. Fed policymakers meet next week and...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
CNBC

Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected

Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
kalkinemedia.com

China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures were up 0.18%, while European stocks were steady.
msn.com

7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.

