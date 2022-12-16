Read full article on original website
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
Top Wall Street CEOs amplify recession warnings as bets of dismal 2023 swell
The CEOs of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America warned of an ugly outlook for the economy in 2023, raising the specter of a recession next year.
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Dollar General Registers Will Feature Stickers To Warn Customers About Alleged Overcharging
Claims against Dollar General due to overcharging are at an all-time high. What causes the issue? Inflation and understaffing. The shelf prices do not match the check-out machine ones at many locations. Shoppers have complained about the problem. State mystery buyers have also experienced cost differences.
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-China COVID pivot boosts stocks, investors on edge before Fed
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were indicating a higher Wall Street open and world stocks rallied on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but markets remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week. Fed policymakers meet next week and...
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
CNBC
Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected
Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
kalkinemedia.com
China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain
LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures were up 0.18%, while European stocks were steady.
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain as inflation data sends mixed signals
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street edged up on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices in November stirred hope inflation is moderating but also raised fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price...
