Patriots are unlikely to get a top-10 NFL Draft pick despite playoff chances slipping away
With games against Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Miami left, the Patriots could end up with a record as bad as 7-10. ESPN simulated the remainder of the season 10,000 times and used the results to predict what the 2023 NFL Draft might look like. Following New England’s dramatic loss to Las...
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
YouTube TV front-runner for NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’, sources say
“Sunday Ticket” has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.
Jerry Jones turns up the heat for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has turned up the heat on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make a decision. Will he or won’t he?. Dallas signed TY Hilton just a week ago, seemingly taking them out of the market for a top veteran wide receiver. Yet, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Co. insist they’re still willing to wait things out for Odell Beckham Jr., who when healthy has proven to be a Pro Bowl-level talent at his best.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
