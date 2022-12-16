Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearmDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast FloridaDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
'Manifesting Over Mimosas' deemed a successful event for Jacksonville entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The event that has been called the biggest networking event of the year was held at the Prime Osborn in Jacksonville. Manifesting Over Mimosas was a success, according to organizers. “From the first moment I met this young lady it was like magic, I saw a...
hotelnewsresource.com
Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island, Florida Sold
Innisfree Hotels announces that it has acquired the Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island in a deal that closed Oct. 13. It is Innisfree’s sixth property on Amelia Island, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing clean, safe, and enjoyable stays in this top U.S. destination. “Amelia Island...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”
Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
Celestial Farms to close: Home to 200 animals, sanctuary succumbs to financial pressures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a long financial struggle, Celestial Farms, a 12-year-old farm animal sanctuary and educational center on Jacksonville's Northside, will close at year's end. The property will be sold and the 200 or so horses, cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, sheep and other animals in residence will be...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rob Rowe continues to run Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets after sale to Caribbean firm
Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets founder Rob Rowe said Dec. 19 he will stay with the Jacksonville-based company after selling it Dec. 12 to a Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company for $47 million. Buyer Massy Holdings Ltd. wants to expand into the Florida market with the purchase. “The acquisition of Rowe’s...
Photos: Proud Boys protest at Tepey's in San Marco ahead of drag brunch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. The Proud Boys gathered outside Tepeyolot Cerveceria or 'Tepey's on Sunday morning ahead of a holiday drag brunch. The Proud Boys, who are listed as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center,...
Jacksonville’s neighborhoods suffering worst from rising rent costs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to recent data from Zumper, an apartment search app, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, has risen 9% since last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax reached out Zillow to see which of Jacksonville’s neighborhoods are...
Jewish Community Alliance hosts Hanukkah Extravaganza
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sights and sounds of Hanukkah filled Jacksonville's Southside Monday. The Jewish Community Alliance lit the second candle on a massive menorah. CEO Adam Chaskin says they host the Hanukkah Extravaganza on one of the first nights every year to get people in the spirit. "Hanukkah...
First Coast News
Two Jacksonville women each claim $1 million prize from scratch-off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Lottery says two Jacksonville women claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. . Albert purchased her winning ticket from Publix,...
Winn-Dixie hosts the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores
PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Winn-Dixie will host the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie on 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This event will be to celebrate the season...
'Anyone who's hungry or homeless' welcomed to City Rescue Mission Christmas meal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission is hosting a Christmas dinner Tuesday for anyone who needs a meal. The executive director says they're expecting more people this year than last year. The meal starts at 11:30 a.m. at the New Life Inn Campus at 234 W. State Street in...
City Rescue Mission to open cold night shelter Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local shelters are preparing to offer a warm stay to people on the streets this week as temperatures are expected to drop. City Rescue Mission's cold night shelter opens when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Staff say it's too dangerous for people to stay out in the cold and are welcoming them at both of the shelter's locations on State and McDuff streets starting Thursday night.
‘A week before Christmas and it’s all gone:’ Fire leaves Jacksonville family homeless before Holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McCall and her husband Lewis Jones are left wondering what lies ahead before the Holiday season after a fire burned down their home off Yellowbluff Road and Foxwoods Heights Circle late Saturday night. Peggy McCall had lived in her Northside Jacksonville home for almost thirty years.
Jacksonville brewery to add security at drag show after threats from Proud Boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Will they cancel their show due to intimidation?. The Proud Boys sent threatening messages to a San Marco brewery called Tepeyolot, which also goes by the name Tepey's, about a drag show that the brewery will host on Sunday Dec. 17. Two days before the drag...
First Coast News
'A comfortable place of healing:' New hospital opens in Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — You now have more options for healthcare in Clay County. Baptist Medical Center Clay is officially open as of Monday morning. It's located off Village Square Parkway in Fleming Island. The hospital has are 20 maternity suites and spacious rooms in the neonatal intensive car...
Homeless shelters in Jacksonville bring in more beds as temperatures drop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A freeze watch and warning is in place for many areas here on the first coast through Monday morning and as temperatures drop down, our local shelters are opening up their doors to help those in need. Due to low temperatures, the City Rescue Mission has...
Stories of Service: Snowball Express event brings holiday cheer to families of fallen military heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since this is the season of giving, we thought we would share something that will put you in the holiday spirit. More than 800 families of our fallen military heroes went to Walt Disney World this month with the Snowball Express program. The five-day event is all made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Almost 2,000 people from more than 500 cities attended the annual event.
Cold-weather shelter to open this weekend in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sheltering Tree in Flagler County will open a cold-weather shelter Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at the Church on the Rock not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat. Flagler County officials urge residents to take advantage of this option if...
wjct.org
JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke
The James Weldon Johnson Hip-Hop Festival will return to JWJ Park in Downtown Jacksonville for its second iteration in February. This year’s fest once again includes a lineup of emcees, lyricists, visual artists and DJs. The 2023 JWJ Hip-Hop Festival will also honor Paten Locke, highlighting the life and...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2