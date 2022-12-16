Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO