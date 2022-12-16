ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

hotelnewsresource.com

Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island, Florida Sold

Innisfree Hotels announces that it has acquired the Comfort Suites Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island in a deal that closed Oct. 13. It is Innisfree’s sixth property on Amelia Island, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing clean, safe, and enjoyable stays in this top U.S. destination. “Amelia Island...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”

Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two Jacksonville women each claim $1 million prize from scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Lottery says two Jacksonville women claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  .  Albert purchased her winning ticket from Publix,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

City Rescue Mission to open cold night shelter Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local shelters are preparing to offer a warm stay to people on the streets this week as temperatures are expected to drop. City Rescue Mission's cold night shelter opens when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Staff say it's too dangerous for people to stay out in the cold and are welcoming them at both of the shelter's locations on State and McDuff streets starting Thursday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Stories of Service: Snowball Express event brings holiday cheer to families of fallen military heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since this is the season of giving, we thought we would share something that will put you in the holiday spirit. More than 800 families of our fallen military heroes went to Walt Disney World this month with the Snowball Express program. The five-day event is all made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Almost 2,000 people from more than 500 cities attended the annual event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke

The James Weldon Johnson Hip-Hop Festival will return to JWJ Park in Downtown Jacksonville for its second iteration in February. This year’s fest once again includes a lineup of emcees, lyricists, visual artists and DJs. The 2023 JWJ Hip-Hop Festival will also honor Paten Locke, highlighting the life and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

