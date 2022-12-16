Read full article on original website
Staying dry midweek, active weather returns for Thursday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry and calm weather continues for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next active weather pattern moves in later this week. More details below:. A cloudy start to the day with a few flurries, but conditions dry out in the afternoon as high pressure builds in. Slightly breezy with a weak cold front inching near the region. Highs in the low 30’s.
Weather Matters With Matthews: Did we see a blizzard?
Snow totals in the Twin Tiers ranged from 1 to 8 inches after last week’s storm. Visibilities were reduced when the snow came down, but was it enough to cause a blizzard?. According to the National Weather Service, one requirement for a blizzard is sustained winds or gusts of at least 35 mph. The snow blowing around the area due to the high winds should result in visibilities less than a quarter of a mile for at least 3 hours.
Temperatures holding steady in the mid-30’s for upcoming days
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-30’s. We will have the chance of lake effect flurries ending Monday, full details below:. Overnight, Sunday into Monday we will see isolated snow flurries early with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20’s. Winds will be light and from the west.
Office of Emergency Services on storm
All surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning through tomorrow as Greater Binghamton experiences its first major snow storm of the season.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier
As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed
All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.
NP/Liberty's Darby Stetter win Female Fall MVP
Our Female Fall MVP is a District IV volleyball standout. Our Female Fall MVP is a District IV volleyball standout. Steuben County fruitcake now in the hands of Office …. Steuben County fruitcake now in the hands of Office for the Aging director. State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam. State...
GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
Waverly's Kennedy Westbrook signs with NJIT soccer
A Waverly girls soccer standout made her college plans official on Tuesday. Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook signs with NJIT soccer. A Waverly girls soccer standout made her college plans official on Tuesday. Steuben County fruitcake now in the hands of Office …. Steuben County fruitcake now in the hands of...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI
On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
Update on Cortland man accused of shooting woman
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 109 Main Street, Cortland on Friday, December 16, around 1:06 p.m., according to the Cortland Police Department. At the time of the shooting, a 30-year old woman who also lives on 109 Main Street called 911 […]
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
