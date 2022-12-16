ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woman in Black by Susan Hill audiobook review – immersive gothic horror

 4 days ago
Striking lines … Paapa Essiedu captures Hill’s unsettling prose.

Susan Hill’s 1983 novella opens on Christmas Eve with the retired solicitor Arthur Kipps at home with his second wife, Esmé, and his stepchildren. When they ask him to tell them a ghost story, he offers up a tale of “haunting and evil, fear and confusion, horror and tragedy … an inextricable part of my past”. It is a story so bleak, he continues, that he cannot say it out loud; he will write it down so that he “might finally be free of it”.

It concerns a visit made by Kipps as a young man to Eel Marsh House, a coastal mansion at the end of a causeway which is cut off from the mainland at high tide. He has been dispatched there by his boss to settle the affairs of a deceased widow named Alice Drablow. Kipps sifts through acres of paperwork, working through the night alone – or so he thinks. In the midst of his work, he catches glimpses of a ghostly woman dressed in black. Eventually a local man, Sam Daily, informs him that Alice Drablow’s sister Jennet haunts the house. During Jennet’s life, her child died in a terrible accident; legend has it that whenever the woman in black appears, another child dies in the village.

Actor Paapa Essiedu is the narrator who skilfully captures Hill’s unsettling prose, delivering the chills without descending into theatrics. This recording provides a fully immersive experience, with an enveloping sound palette taking in crackling hearths, insistent rainfall, the sounds of horses’ hooves and a subtly haunting score evoking the dread of what is to come.

The Woman in Black is available from Audible Studios, 5hr 25min

Further listening

SAS Rogue Heroes

Ben Macintyre, Penguin, 13hr 15min

The author reads his rip-roaring account of the early days of the SAS, the secret unit that first raised hell behind enemy lines during the second world war, which was recently made into a BBC drama.

Too Much

Tom Allen, Coronet, 5hr 35min

In his second memoir, following his father’s death, the comedian and TV presenter poignantly reflects on their relationship.

