FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
North Olmsted mom shares son's terrifying battle with RSV, journey to wellness
Samantha Schumann's baby boy was intubated for several days before he started showing signs of improvement.
Avon 10-year-old waiting for double lung transplant
AVON, Ohio -- Ten-year-old Kira Johnson and her family in Avon are waiting for a phone call to pick up their already-packed to-go bags and rush down to Columbus with Kira and her 4-year-old brother for Kira’s double lung transplant. Once the organs are available, the surgery will take...
clevelandmagazine.com
Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023
The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
Missing: Christine Slinger
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Ohio Dept. of Health says senior care facility erred, yet no one was punished
News 5 Investigators found a senior care facility in Avon, Ohio, failed to provide crucial services Murray had paid to be provided to him
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
Is there any free dental care in Akron?
Hey guys, I've got a close friend of mine who's suffering from terrible tooth issues (severe tooth pain, multiple cavities etc) as a result of her parents ignoring her issues for years. She can barely afford to eat, much less get dental treatment. Is there any chance that there is a free dental clinic near Akron? It's basically an emergency as the pain is so severe she can't even sleep. Do you have any suggestions?
newsnet5
Community call for action: American Red Cross hosting largest NE Ohio blood drive Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — It’s a community call for action. The American Red Cross is hoping you will roll up your sleeves and help save lives this holiday season. The nonprofit is hosting its 14th annual Cuyahoga Falls Holiday Blood Drive. It's dubbed the largest blood drive in...
ideastream.org
Cleveland Clinic physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly fondling three women
A Cleveland Clinic-affiliated gastroenterologist has been accused of sexual assault, court records show. Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake, was charged Friday with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. The charges are all felonies. According to warrant documents filed with...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
27 First News
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
Is tipping your garbage person or delivery person during the holidays not normal in Akron?
I tipped two people who go to my house frequently for their job this week and both looked at me like I was crazy. Is it not normal to toss $5-20 during the holidays for garbage and delivery people? I'm not sure whether I did something not correct.
cleveland19.com
Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Man and woman killed in double homicide in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating what they are calling a double homicide in the city.
2 from New York accused in Ohio bank fraud scheme
In a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde theft scheme, a man and woman from New York are accused of taking thousands of dollars from local banks.
