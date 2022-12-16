ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Avon 10-year-old waiting for double lung transplant

AVON, Ohio -- Ten-year-old Kira Johnson and her family in Avon are waiting for a phone call to pick up their already-packed to-go bags and rush down to Columbus with Kira and her 4-year-old brother for Kira’s double lung transplant. Once the organs are available, the surgery will take...
AVON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023

The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
Ask Akron

Is there any free dental care in Akron?

Hey guys, I've got a close friend of mine who's suffering from terrible tooth issues (severe tooth pain, multiple cavities etc) as a result of her parents ignoring her issues for years. She can barely afford to eat, much less get dental treatment. Is there any chance that there is a free dental clinic near Akron? It's basically an emergency as the pain is so severe she can't even sleep. Do you have any suggestions?
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
MENTOR, OH

