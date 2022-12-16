Read full article on original website
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died at the age of 72.USA NEWS TODAYPittsburgh, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com
John B. “Jack” Stauffer
John B. “Jack” Stauffer, 100, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Lowrie House. He was born August 8, 1922, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late John A. Stauffer and the late Alene Bovard Stauffer. Jack made his living as an interior painter and...
butlerradio.com
Butler Vo-Tech Wins Paint The Plow Contest
A group of local students are taking the home the top honor in PennDOT’s Paint the Plow contest. PennDOT District 10 announced that Butler Vo-Tech won the fan favorite award, collecting the most online votes. There were nine different schools that entered the contest, and the Butler Vo-Tech received...
butlerradio.com
Joseph “Joe” Bozik
Joseph “Joe” Bozik, 66 of Butler passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was born in Coli, Italy on May 11, 1956 to the late Joseph and Genevieve (Resetarits) Bozik. Joseph enjoyed to golf in his spare time. He cherished spending time with his family and going to his grandson’s games. Joseph was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Steelers, Penn State, and Pitt. He was a manager at Shop N Save before graduating from Pittsburgh Diesel Institute. From there he drove truck until retirement in September 2021. He was loved by all who met him. Joseph was the loving husband of Beth Bozik since their marriage on June 29, 1985; father of Erin (Michael) Roman, Michael Bozik, Hayley Bozik (Ashley Crupe) Bozik; grandfather, known as Papa, to Isaac Roman. He is also survived by his sister in law Pam (Bill) Fagan; brother in law Rick Ghering and two nephews and three nieces. Family and friends will be received on Friday December 23, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
butlerradio.com
Leo Cyphert
Leo Cyphert, 81, of Butler passed away on Friday, December 16th, 2022. He was born on December 4th, 1941 in Dubois, PA to the late Leo & C. Louise (Schuckers) Cyphert. Leo graduated in 1959 from Butler High School, then went on to serve his country for four years in the Navy. While active in the military, he was a radioman on the USS William C. Lawe (DD-763). Leo then went on to do a variety of jobs such as working in the Time Study Dept at Pullman Standard and at a Post Office in CA. He also worked as a photo technician for the Blind Association in the DMV. The largest part of his employment was spent at Industrial Appraisal Company, where he spent 33 years. Leo was a member of the Meridian Veterans Club & the East Butler Fireman’s Club. He loved spending time with his family & friends; going out to dinner, attending concerts, and frequenting the Butler Donut Connection. Leo also had a monthly Dirty Harry Night with his old friends from East Butler. Although Leo stood at 6’7” tall, he was known as the “Gentle Giant” and his generosity was as enormous as he was. He was loved by all who knew him and will be forever missed. Leo left behind 2 sisters, M. Kathy (Dennis) Burke & Patty (Doug) Fleeger, his best friends Justin & Austin Kepple, and his dog Cupcake. Also many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Cyphert, his infant sister Mary Rose Cyphert, and his nephew Daniel Cyphert. Family & friends will be received on Wednesday December 21st, 2022 from 5-730 PM at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A blessing service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
butlerradio.com
New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
butlerradio.com
First Responders Battle Butler Blaze
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the city of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 3:30 p.m. for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street near Butler Memorial Hospital. Firefighters from the city of Butler and...
butlerradio.com
SRU To Rename University Union After Renovations
Slippery Rock University says following major renovations to the University Union, it will be renamed. The building which used to serve as the main hub for students is scheduled for over $18 million in renovations next year. The council of trustees has now approved renaming the building the Campus Success...
butlerradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
butlerradio.com
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Holiday Travel
Gas prices have dropped again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.84 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Gerald “Jerry” Williams
Gerald “Jerry” Williams, 64 of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 25, 1958 to the late George Williams and Lois (Kradel) Christy. Jerry enjoyed working on classic cars, wood working, rooting for NASCAR and his Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He loved animals, especially his beloved dog. He was known to be selfless, loving, and caring, above all else he was appreciated for his gratitude towards others and their time. He was loved and will be forever missed. He was the father of Jenneffer (Quinten) Fair and Monica Velez; brother of Linda (Shawn Blakley) Williams. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Williams. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
State Jobless Numbers Remain At Record Lows
Jobless numbers in Pennsylvania continue to remain at extraordinarily low rates. The November unemployment report came out last week via the Department of Labor and Industry. It showed that the unemployment rate stayed at 4 percent last month, unchanged from October. That number continues to be the lowest in state...
butlerradio.com
Frozen Picklegate Bridge Leads To Multiple Weekend Crashes
A burst of snow led to tricky conditions on a Butler bridge over the weekend. Butler Township Police say they handled three separate accidents Saturday night on the Picklegate Bridge. According to officers, the bridge froze over around 6 p.m. Saturday. After the third crash, police opted to shut down...
butlerradio.com
Water Testing Begins For Homeowners Impacted By Mariner East Construction
Pennsylvania’s attorney general says anyone impacted by the Mariner East 2 Pipeline construction can now have their water tested for free. Energy Transfer reached the agreement after pleading guilty to criminal charges when they constructed the major pipeline that begins in Butler County. Residents can now get free water...
butlerradio.com
Butler Memorial Hospital Seeing Rise In Patients Due To Multiple Viruses
Butler Memorial Hospital officials say a combination of viruses circulating is causing a high inpatient level. According to the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Karen Allen, they have patients dealing with Type A Flu, RSV, and COVID. She says the fact that all three viruses are circulating at the same...
butlerradio.com
Butler Woman Facing Hit And Run Charges
A Butler woman is facing charges after she crashed and fled the scene. Butler Township Police say the accident happened back on November 30th on Route 356. 37-year-old Shelley Hammond was driving an SUV and she rear-ended another SUV in front of her. After Hammond hit the car, she took...
butlerradio.com
Missing Kittanning Woman Found Dead
A woman from Kittanning who was reported missing on Friday was found dead over the weekend. Our news partners at WPXI report that 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen on Orr Avenue early Friday morning. Police were asking neighbors to check security footage or doorbell cameras to see if they had any information on her last location.
butlerradio.com
Man Injured In Route 8 Crash
One man was taken to the hospital following a three car crash in Butler Township over the weekend. The accident happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and McCalmont Road. Police say 74-year-old John Keffalas of Butler was driving north on Route 8 when he went through a red light.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Agrees To New CBA With Public Works Employees
Butler Township Commissioners have approved new collective bargaining agreements with a couple groups of Township employees. The first agreement is a five year deal with the 12 employees of the Public Works Department. According to Butler Township Manager Tom Knights, the most impactful change from the previous deal is a...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County
No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
