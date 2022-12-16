Leo Cyphert, 81, of Butler passed away on Friday, December 16th, 2022. He was born on December 4th, 1941 in Dubois, PA to the late Leo & C. Louise (Schuckers) Cyphert. Leo graduated in 1959 from Butler High School, then went on to serve his country for four years in the Navy. While active in the military, he was a radioman on the USS William C. Lawe (DD-763). Leo then went on to do a variety of jobs such as working in the Time Study Dept at Pullman Standard and at a Post Office in CA. He also worked as a photo technician for the Blind Association in the DMV. The largest part of his employment was spent at Industrial Appraisal Company, where he spent 33 years. Leo was a member of the Meridian Veterans Club & the East Butler Fireman’s Club. He loved spending time with his family & friends; going out to dinner, attending concerts, and frequenting the Butler Donut Connection. Leo also had a monthly Dirty Harry Night with his old friends from East Butler. Although Leo stood at 6’7” tall, he was known as the “Gentle Giant” and his generosity was as enormous as he was. He was loved by all who knew him and will be forever missed. Leo left behind 2 sisters, M. Kathy (Dennis) Burke & Patty (Doug) Fleeger, his best friends Justin & Austin Kepple, and his dog Cupcake. Also many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Cyphert, his infant sister Mary Rose Cyphert, and his nephew Daniel Cyphert. Family & friends will be received on Wednesday December 21st, 2022 from 5-730 PM at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A blessing service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO