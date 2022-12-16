ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Saginaw community centers could receive $725K in county stimulus funds

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners at its next meeting could consider approving $725,000 in funding for Saginaw-based community centers. The board could weigh four spending proposals during a 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting at the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan in Saginaw. The funding would come from the county’s $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus money received last year.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
wsgw.com

Ostash Reappointed to Saginaw City Council

The Saginaw City Council has a familiar face rejoining them for the next two years. Councilman Bill Ostash was reappointed to the council on Monday, filling the seat vacated by Autumn Scherzer earlier this month. Both Ostash and Scherzer ran for reelection in November, but Ostash lost his seat by just under 1,500 votes.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Thousands of toys bring holiday cheer to patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

ANN ARBOR, MI - Hayes Huffman’s jaw practically hit the floor when he saw a sack of presents delivered to his Ann Arbor hospital room. The 6-year-old from Imlay City, fresh off a heart operation at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, got a Lego set of dinosaurs, paintable rocks, a Santa cookie with the head unfortunately broken off and much more to fill his love of arts and crafts on Tuesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City Baskin-Robbins closing at end of 2022

BAY CITY, MI - Mid-Michigan’s last Baskin-Robbins is closing its doors. The Baskin-Robbins at 801 N Euclid Avenue in Bay City is slated to close at the end of this year. Owners Caren and Chris Thomas are planning on retiring. But, after not being able to find someone to take over the franchise, they made the call to close up the shop.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday evening, December 18

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 18

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST. |
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock

A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
HEMLOCK, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Dec. 16

Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint

As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
