Flint mayor’s top aide wants pay raise but City Council not ready to give it
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s top aide wants a raise but the City Council isn’t ready to oblige. Council members voted unanimously on Monday, Dec. 20, to postpone amending the job description for City Administrator Clyde Edwards, a move that would increase the top salary that he could be paid from $99,000 to $150,000 annually.
Saginaw community centers could receive $725K in county stimulus funds
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners at its next meeting could consider approving $725,000 in funding for Saginaw-based community centers. The board could weigh four spending proposals during a 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting at the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan in Saginaw. The funding would come from the county’s $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus money received last year.
Another Rivet at the reins: Bay City appoints new 2nd Ward commissioner
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission selected an applicant with a familiar face and name to fill and upcoming vacancy on the commission. Second Ward commission Kristen Rivet will soon start serving as a state Senator after a successful election this fall. Her husband, Joseph Rivet, was appointed to serve the remainder of her term by the Bay City Commission.
Today is the last day to donate toys for the ‘All Children are Equal Toy Drive’
FLINT, MI - The holidays can be difficult for children with parents who are in jail or prison. This year marks the third annual ‘All Children are Equal Toy Drive,’ with toys set to be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 22. People can donate toys at either the Genesee...
Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
wsgw.com
Ostash Reappointed to Saginaw City Council
The Saginaw City Council has a familiar face rejoining them for the next two years. Councilman Bill Ostash was reappointed to the council on Monday, filling the seat vacated by Autumn Scherzer earlier this month. Both Ostash and Scherzer ran for reelection in November, but Ostash lost his seat by just under 1,500 votes.
Whimsical Christmas Light Display Wins Contest In Genesee County, Michigan
For the last few years, we've hosted a contest to "Light Up the Community" around the holidays, in Genesee County. This year, like past years, we're so delighted by the number of entrants and their creativity when it comes to Christmas Light Displays. Who was the winner of Light Up...
Thousands of toys bring holiday cheer to patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital
ANN ARBOR, MI - Hayes Huffman’s jaw practically hit the floor when he saw a sack of presents delivered to his Ann Arbor hospital room. The 6-year-old from Imlay City, fresh off a heart operation at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, got a Lego set of dinosaurs, paintable rocks, a Santa cookie with the head unfortunately broken off and much more to fill his love of arts and crafts on Tuesday.
Bay City Baskin-Robbins closing at end of 2022
BAY CITY, MI - Mid-Michigan’s last Baskin-Robbins is closing its doors. The Baskin-Robbins at 801 N Euclid Avenue in Bay City is slated to close at the end of this year. Owners Caren and Chris Thomas are planning on retiring. But, after not being able to find someone to take over the franchise, they made the call to close up the shop.
3 downtown Ann Arbor streets closing during the holidays for work zones
ANN ARBOR, MI - Three construction and utility projects are closing downtown Ann Arbor streets during and after the winter holidays, affecting traffic around the University of Michigan’s central campus and hospitals. The first closure coming to the area is the most brief of the three. Between 7 a.m....
abc12.com
Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 18
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 18
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST. |
wsgw.com
Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock
A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Dec. 16
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint
As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
Families able to go grocery shop thanks to local program
The 'Adopt A Family' program is in honor of Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson, who was known for giving back to the community.
WNEM
Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
