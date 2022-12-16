ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

Tracking showers this morning. Wet weather should come to an end tonight. And bone-chilling air arrives by the holiday weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Chilly, breezy, & still wet. Showers may finally taper off by tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Carrie's 5...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: polar blast looms ahead

WEDNESDAY: In between systems, we’ll trend dry again – but we’ll look to keep the clouds around through much of the day. Expect areas of fog early to give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Morning 40s to give way to a seasonable afternoon of the middle 50s. Clouds will tend to thicken overnight with lows in the 40s into early Thursday.
WLOX

Rain returns Monday evening, arctic blast arrives Thursday night

Wind chill is a factor this morning! Wet weather will likely arrive today. Then, hard freezes later this week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Cold 30s this morning. Then. rain showers arrive later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert...
WLOX

First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
WLBT

Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
Magnolia State Live

Snow still possible in parts of Mississippi; dangerous cold on its way

Although it’s already chilly across the state today, we’re still expecting extremely dangerous cold temps for parts of the state later this week. In northern Mississippi, highs remain in the 40s with lows in the upper 20s to 30s the next few days. A front Thursday will bring a cold rain during the day with the possibility of snow showers as temperatures plummet to a low just below 10 degrees. Fridays high in Oxford, Tupelo, Batesville and other northern communities could top out at only 18 on Friday. People should plan now to stay below freezing until Christmas Day.
WAPT

Frigid temperatures could grip Mississippi through Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. — The coldest temperatures in more than 30 years are possible in Mississippi beginning late week and going through the Christmas weekend, according to 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman. That could mean single digits and winter precipitation as many people are heading out of town and...
wcbi.com

Ways to save on your energy bill amid subfreezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Energy costs are expected to rise as we try to stay warm in subfreezing temperatures this weekend. However, power companies in Mississippi are offering ways for you to save. The 4-County Electric Power Association recommends you turn your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter and turn...
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
wtva.com

Gas prices fall just in time for Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - If all you wanted for Christmas was cheaper gas, then your wish has been granted. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon. Average gas prices in Mississippi have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon...
breezynews.com

NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS

The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WLOX

Homeless communities brace for arctic blast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast soup kitchens are warning the homeless population now about the arctic airmass that is set to invade South Mississippi Thursday night and into Friday morning. “There is some really cold weather coming, y’all,” Feed My Sheep Director David Lion said to his lunch crowd on...
