ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson

By Lisa Hay
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vINcn_0jkmhe6D00

The shop located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV will be the state’s fourth Cheba Hut location. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson’s hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.

Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned by David Timmons and Kyle Archer, operate 19 locations in Nevada and Colorado. They are a staple in the success of this fast-casual concept and are eager to get the doors open and celebrate with some epic giveaways, live music and more. “We are excited to expand in Nevada and have plans to open multiple locations in 2023” says Timmons in a statement.

Dan Klehm, Elevated Huts, Inc.’s COO, shares that the Henderson shop will feature a giant patio and indoor/outdoor full liquor bar, “Nothing better than a Dank Sub and a signature Cheba Cocktail!”

Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado. In being an original, the Elevated leadership team and their crew understand the importance of “Keeping It Real” and sticking with those specific Cheba Culture vibes. Most Elevated shops feature an original mural by Josh Finley, and the Henderson shop will be no exception.

“This will be our biggest mural in Nevada, expanding an area of 420 square feet of f*cking awesomeness, a detail that was not overlooked by our longtime homie, Finley,” says Seth Larsen, the brand’s Chief Relationship Officer.

The shop located at 470 N Stephanie St STE 100, will open its doors on Monday, December 19th at 10am. The shop will be celebrating opening day with prizes, vendors onsite, and a 4:20pm Homie Party.



Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage

Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
Aspen Journalism

Upper basin moves closer to water conservation program

LAS VEGAS — Upper Colorado River basin officials seemed to inch closer to implementing a demand management program, the heart of which involves paying agricultural water users to use less, at the Colorado River Water Users Association conference this week. At the annual gathering of water managers and experts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
744
Followers
293
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy