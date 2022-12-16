Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson

The shop located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV will be the state’s fourth Cheba Hut location. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson’s hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.

Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned by David Timmons and Kyle Archer, operate 19 locations in Nevada and Colorado. They are a staple in the success of this fast-casual concept and are eager to get the doors open and celebrate with some epic giveaways, live music and more. “We are excited to expand in Nevada and have plans to open multiple locations in 2023” says Timmons in a statement.

Dan Klehm, Elevated Huts, Inc.’s COO, shares that the Henderson shop will feature a giant patio and indoor/outdoor full liquor bar, “Nothing better than a Dank Sub and a signature Cheba Cocktail!”

Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado. In being an original, the Elevated leadership team and their crew understand the importance of “Keeping It Real” and sticking with those specific Cheba Culture vibes. Most Elevated shops feature an original mural by Josh Finley, and the Henderson shop will be no exception.

“This will be our biggest mural in Nevada, expanding an area of 420 square feet of f*cking awesomeness, a detail that was not overlooked by our longtime homie, Finley,” says Seth Larsen, the brand’s Chief Relationship Officer.

The shop located at 470 N Stephanie St STE 100, will open its doors on Monday, December 19th at 10am. The shop will be celebrating opening day with prizes, vendors onsite, and a 4:20pm Homie Party.

