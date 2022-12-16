Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings at Chicago Ridge Mall
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A scary moments outside a Southwest suburban mall Thursday night.
Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside the Buffalo Wild Wings attached to the Chicago Ridge Mall. There was a large police presence outside the mall just before 8:30 p.m.
Police confirmed someone fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. The gun was recovered and police are talking to multiple people.
Police said no one was hurt and there's no active threat to the public.
