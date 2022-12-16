ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings at Chicago Ridge Mall

By Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A scary moments outside a Southwest suburban mall Thursday night.

Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside the Buffalo Wild Wings attached to the Chicago Ridge Mall. There was a large police presence outside the mall just before 8:30 p.m.

Police confirmed someone fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. The gun was recovered and police are talking to multiple people.

Police said no one was hurt and there's no active threat to the public.

Miguel Lopez
5d ago

Stay outta that mall. It's gotten bad over there. Lincoln mall was shut down, Evergreen mall was shut down, and soon they'll shut down Chicago Ridge, Oakbrook, and Orland mall.

