ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Holiday Heists: Hell’s Kitchen Package Thefts Threaten to Sour the Season

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVRsb_0jkmhbS200

Hell’s Kitchen holiday shoppers are eagerly awaiting the last blast of gifts to arrive home but there are more than a few Grinches ready to steal Christmas. Package theft is on the increase across the neighborhood — including this theft, caught on camera during a heist which ended in a dramatic chase on W47th Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnZqP_0jkmhbS200
Larry Roberts grapples at the doorway with package thief at his apartment block on W47th Street. Photo: Courtesy of Larry Roberts

“It’s a huge problem right now, especially in walk-ups,” said Larry Roberts, a longtime resident of Hell’s Kitchen whose building on W47th Street has experienced a rise in package theft over recent weeks.

“It’s happened twice in the last couple of weeks where I’ve actually caught the person,” said Roberts. In the first incident, Roberts buzzed the door open, thinking that it was his son and girlfriend home for Thanksgiving. “I didn’t ask who it was, which is on me,” he admits, “but it was 11 o’clock at night and I was expecting them so I just buzzed them in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBxci_0jkmhbS200
Larry Roberts, a Hell’s Kitchen resident whose building has experienced frequent package thefts. Photo: Naty Caez

But instead of family arriving for the holiday, Roberts encountered a woman roaming the hallway of the building, collecting residents’ packages. Confronted by Roberts, the would-be thief apologized and left. “It was the evening before Thanksgiving, and I didn’t want to get anyone involved with the cops, so I let her go,” said Roberts. She returned the packages before taking off.

Several weeks later, however, he came face to face with another would-be thief. “I heard some noise downstairs and when I walked to the lobby, there was a guy with two large packages from our lobby,” he told W42ST. Roberts chased the perpetrator, who dropped the packages before fleeing down the block. “He didn’t get anything from our building, but he definitely had other boxes in his bag so he probably got other buildings on the block.”

Video footage of the suspect fleeing the scene after Larry discovered him stealing packages. Video supplied by Larry Roberts

Package theft is common in New York City and across the country, with a recent insurance study revealing that two-thirds of Americans reported having packages stolen from them in 2021. In New York, though the NYPD does not specifically track package theft, according to the New York Times as many as 90,000 packages disappear from New York City lobbies every day.

So how do you prevent package theft in a city where unstaffed building lobbies are open season and thieves easily gain access by buzzing in under the pretense of being a delivery worker? A recent Wirecutter article recommends setting up shipping notifications to monitor the exact location of your packages, sending deliveries to a secure pick-up location like an Amazon locker or a UPS Drop Off point, installing cameras as a theft deterrent and ordering online for in-store pickup. Most sources recommend not confronting someone if you encounter a theft in action .

Back in Hell’s Kitchen, Roberts and his fellow residents, who co-manage the building, have installed cameras as well as a J-Bar lock to prevent break-ins, but the risk of residents unwittingly buzzing in thieves is still present. “It’s easy to do, and it’s how a lot of people get into buildings,” he added.  He was contacted by an Amazon representative about installing a locker, like many Hell’s Kitchen homes, but the building lobby is not large enough to support one without blocking fire safety egress routes.

For now, they’re relying on fellow tenants to be hyper-aware and “telling residents — don’t order things if you’re not going to be home,” said Roberts. “And if you are expecting packages, to get them as soon as you get notification or as soon as you get home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gihWE_0jkmhbS200
A suspect was captured on camera leaving a building on W47th Street with packages. Photo: Courtesy of Larry Roberts

And if that doesn’t work, here’s one creative New Yorker’s solution — there’s always the option to leave a gift for your package thief:

The post Holiday Heists: Hell’s Kitchen Package Thefts Threaten to Sour the Season appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Cheers! Bronx Brewery Boosts Office Life at Hudson Yards

A new outpost of the Bronx Brewery is topping up its kegs in Hudson Yards, where the outer borough brand hopes happy hour office workers and holiday visitors will find it a convenient Midtown watering hole amid the corporate towers. The Hudson Yards Bronx Brewery is located on the second floor of the complex’s shopping […] The post Cheers! Bronx Brewery Boosts Office Life at Hudson Yards appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Landlords Ban E-Bikes After Series of Apartment Fires

New York landlords, including a major Hell’s Kitchen management company, are moving to put the brakes on e-bikes — with buildings increasingly banning the technology over concerns around fire safety, following a series of battery-fueled blazes.  As first reported by THE CITY, management companies including Glenwood Management, which owns luxury Midtown West residences Emerald Green […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Landlords Ban E-Bikes After Series of Apartment Fires appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Homophobic Protesters Arrested after Targeting Hell’s Kitchen Council Member Erik Bottcher’s Home

Two anti-drag protesters were arrested on Monday evening after getting into Hell’s Kitchen Council Member Erik Bottcher’s apartment building, amid an escalating campaign of homophobic targeting. The two women were arrested after a demonstration which also left the sidewalk outside Bottcher’s Chelsea home covered in vile slurs, and followed days of the gay legislator being […] The post Homophobic Protesters Arrested after Targeting Hell’s Kitchen Council Member Erik Bottcher’s Home appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Teen Puts New York’s Food Pantries on Map with App for Users and Volunteers

More New Yorkers than ever are turning to community food shares and pantries — and one enterprising teen has created a new app that maps the ever-growing directory of neighborhood food sources. PantryMap, created by 16-year-old New Yorker Henry Greenhut, lets users geolocate nearby pantries, with a host of details including the address, operating hours, […] The post Teen Puts New York’s Food Pantries on Map with App for Users and Volunteers appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Playing Possum! Hell’s Kitchen Musician Reveals an Unusual Pet (and $3,000 rent)

TikTok’s most popular apartment tour series has struck again in Hell’s Kitchen: this time making a star not just of musician Willow Avalon‘s home, but of Bowie, her pet possum. What may well be the West Side’s only tame marsupial, and his collection of clothes, managed to overshadow her two-bedroom, two-bathroom pre-war walk-up, her outside […] The post Playing Possum! Hell’s Kitchen Musician Reveals an Unusual Pet (and $3,000 rent) appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans

The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Expect Joy, Rhinestones and Cocktails as Live and Immersive Coyote Ugly Two-Steps Over to Hell’s Kitchen This Spring

Dig out your jean shorts and cowboy boots — the saucy, sassy magic of Coyote Ugly is coming to Hell’s Kitchen in 2023, in a new, immersive theater performance brought to the neighborhood by theatrical producer and local resident Holly-Anne Devlin. Devlin, who is collaborating with Kaleidoscope Immersive and Coyote Ugly saloon founder Liliana Lovell, […] The post Expect Joy, Rhinestones and Cocktails as Live and Immersive Coyote Ugly Two-Steps Over to Hell’s Kitchen This Spring appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation

Governor Hochul vetoed a bill Thursday proposing a significant reduction to non-essential helicopter flights over New York. In response, State Senator Brad Hoylman says that he “will be introducing legislation to close the West 30th Street heliport in the Hudson River Park,” adding, “The Governor has left us no choice.” The bill, sponsored by State Senator […] The post Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Jingle Hell in HK: Your Love or Hate guide to SantaCon this Saturday

Whether you love it or hate it, SantaCon — the yearly mass bar crawl across Manhattan — is coming to town Saturday December 10. And as sloshed Santas galore (along with their inebriated elves and raucous reindeer) make their way through Midtown, we have all the details on where to rock around the Christmas tree, […] The post Jingle Hell in HK: Your Love or Hate guide to SantaCon this Saturday appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Cantinho do Aziz Brings Mozambique-Portuguese Fusion to 9th Avenue

A new, tiny cafe is bringing the combined taste of Portugal and Mozambique to Hell’s Kitchen. Cantinho do Aziz‘s cuisine is already a beloved fixture in Lisbon and in Britain, where its sister restaurant in the northern English city of Leeds is critically acclaimed. Now, they’re bringing sweet and savory pastries to the West Side. […] The post Cantinho do Aziz Brings Mozambique-Portuguese Fusion to 9th Avenue  appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Closing Time at Carolines: Famed Comedy Club to Shut in Times Square After 30 Years

It’s the final curtain for legendary Times Square comedy club Carolines on Broadway, which announced late Tuesday that its last show will be on New Year’s Eve — but made a promise to be back in action in the future. Owner Caroline Hirsch said the end of 30 years of history at the venue was […] The post Closing Time at Carolines: Famed Comedy Club to Shut in Times Square After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row”

Say bonjour to a cozy new French bistro – Steak Frites has just soft-launched a slew of high-quality, casual comfort food options on 9th Avenue. The restaurant is a collaboration between longtime Hell’s Kitchen local Stephane Bibeau and noted New York chef Adam Schop, and is the first of several planned projects on what the […] The post New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row” appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

From Sparkling Staircases to a Robotic Ride, New Hell’s Kitchen Arrival MSC Seascape is Anything But Plain Sailing

One of the largest cruise ships to ever dock in Manhattan has arrived at its berth next to the Intrepid, ahead of a naming ceremony Wednesday evening. With the customary breaking of a bottle of champagne against her hull, MSC Seascape will be named by Hollywood legend Sophia Loren, who is “Godmother” to several MSC […] The post From Sparkling Staircases to a Robotic Ride, New Hell’s Kitchen Arrival MSC Seascape is Anything But Plain Sailing appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Metropolitan Opera Sells $50 Tickets after Cyberattack

A New York City cultural institution’s misfortune has a silver lining for its fans: the Metropolitan Opera is selling tickets for $50 because of a cyberattack. The FBI are investigating the attack, which took down the opera’s website and box office systems, amid concerns it might have been carried out by Russian hackers because of […] The post Metropolitan Opera Sells $50 Tickets after Cyberattack appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Crossword and Wordle Boycott! Digital Picket Line Forms as New York Times Union Strikes

As they launched an employee walkout this afternoon, the New York Times Guild beseeched readers not to cross the digital picket strike, even for their favorite puzzle.  Members of the 1,300-strong media union gathered outside the Midtown headquarters of the New York Times at W40th Street and 8th Avenue Thursday, to demand a fair contract and […] The post Crossword and Wordle Boycott! Digital Picket Line Forms as New York Times Union Strikes appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

’Tis the Season to Tip Your Building Staff — but How Much is Hell’s Kitchen Giving?

As New Yorkers check their holiday gift lists, many wonder how to manage one particularly niche category: building staff tips. Widely regarded as an important show of appreciation for the hard work of those who keep the city’s residences running, there is little one-fits-all guidance for who and how much to tip building staff. The […] The post ’Tis the Season to Tip Your Building Staff — but How Much is Hell’s Kitchen Giving? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Sleigh Bar Pops-Up in Hell’s Kitchen Promising Holiday Cocktails and Cheer on 9th Avenue

If the thought of decking the halls of your studio apartment has you overwhelmed, fear not — there’s a brand-new ready-made holiday hangout from some of the neighborhood’s favorite proprietors opening in Hell’s Kitchen tonight! Nestled in the 9th Avenue nook once occupied by Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant — Chow Down NYC, the team from the […] The post Sleigh Bar Pops-Up in Hell’s Kitchen Promising Holiday Cocktails and Cheer on 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Throw Yourself into Ceramics at Hell’s Kitchen Newcomer Pottery NYC

Want to calm the mind and stoke your creative spirit by making ceramics, but the thought of approaching a pottery wheel scares you? Pottery NYC, a new 9th Avenue drop-in studio is here to guide your hands — with the help and expertise of experienced artist Peter Ramirez.  The studio is meant for those who’d […] The post Throw Yourself into Ceramics at Hell’s Kitchen Newcomer Pottery NYC appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

How to Help Migrants Seeking Asylum in New York City

The number of asylum-seeking people arriving in New York has dropped significantly in recent weeks, relief workers say, but their needs have not. Rachel Holliday Smith and Tanaz Meghjani, The City This article was originally published on Nov 23 5:01am EST by THE CITY Hundreds of migrants are still arriving in New York every week, […] The post How to Help Migrants Seeking Asylum in New York City appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Says Goodbye to Trevor Noah at his Final Daily Show Taping

Loyal viewers lined the streets to snag a ticket and there were surprise celebrity dial-ins Thursday evening as Hell’s Kitchen threw a farewell party for host Trevor Noah’s last taping of The Daily Show. The comedian stunned viewers in September when he announced he was stepping down, and he said his goodbyes at the 11th Avenue […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Says Goodbye to Trevor Noah at his Final Daily Show Taping appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
976
Followers
455
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy