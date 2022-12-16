Read full article on original website
Midstate counties to participate in ‘Decide to Ride’ initiative
(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The imitative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER.
Menorah lit in Lancaster’s Penn Square
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A holiday tradition returned to Lancaster’s Penn Square on Monday evening. Residents gathered to light the community menorah on the second night of Hanukkah. “For thousands of years Jews have celebrated this miracle both the right of freedom of expression and the fact that...
Carlisle man sentenced for inappropriately touching child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a young girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Valdez Cutler-Fisher was sentenced to 364 days to 729 days in the Cumberland County Prison. He will also have to undergo a sex...
Dauphin County teen collects hundreds of socks, blankets for children in need
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County student is once again collecting socks and blankets to help hundreds of children in the Harrisburg community. The Salvation Army in Harrisburg is helping nearly 5,000 children this Christmas season with 1,600 households being served. The Salvation Army building’s gym is turned...
‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremonies held around Midstate
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many communities around the Midstate came together to participate in Wreaths Across America ceremonies. In Swatara Township, a ceremony was held for the first time on Saturday morning. The event which places wreaths on the graves of deceased veterans was held at the historic Midland...
Santa visits UPMC Children’s Harrisburg to spread joy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa flew in to central Pennsylvania on Monday to help spread joy to the children at UPMC Children’s Harrisburg. Children in the pediatric unit not only received presents but had the opportunity to take photos with Santa. Santa traded in his reindeer for a...
1 killed in Chambersburg house fire
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a fatal house fire in Chambersburg on Monday night. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the fire was located at a residence on Brumbaugh Avenue. The Chambersburg Fire Department said a police officer on patrol in the area noticed smoke and found a garage on fire around 10:40 p.m.
West Shore Home collects over 3,300 toys, donates $10,000 to Toys for Tots
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Home donated $10,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots and collected over 3,335 toys for children in need. The Toys for Tots campaign supports approximately 20,00 children in Central Pennsylvania. “Supporting Toys for Tots has become a holiday tradition for West...
rabbittransit announces Central Pennsylvania holiday service schedule
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit has announced its holiday service plans for this weekend. The fixed route service will end early Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and also on New Year’s Eve, December 31. The York fixed route service will make its last departures from King...
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week
(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
Gettysburg National Park shares update on Little Round Top rehab project
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Park is five months into a nearly two-year-long restoration of Little Round Top. On Monday the park shared an update on the project. In a time-lapse video shared on social media, crews could be seen replacing a walking path that was overgrown. The...
Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
Asian street-style restaurant opening new location in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.
Holiday Book Suggestions from the Elizabethtown Library
Winter is a great time to curl up and enjoy a good book. The Elizabethtown Public Library joins us to share their picks for holiday books your whole family will love. Plus they share the details of other holiday events and activities happening at the library.
Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
Historic Cumberland County Bridge opens to traffic
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hertzler Bridge, located in Cumberland County, reopened to traffic on Tuesday after being closed for repairs due to damage from a car crash back in 2018. The historic bridge on Creek Road spans 216 feet and crosses the Conodoguinet Creek located in West Pennsboro...
Middletown Borough Police seeking information after gunshot victim found
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Middletown Borough Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a weekend gunshot injury investigation. Middletown Borough Police were dispatched on Sunday night to Vagabond Road for a reported gunshot victim. Police found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
