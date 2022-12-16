LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.

