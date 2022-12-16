Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Man attempts to lure Harrisburg elementary school students; school official
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District is warning parents of an attempted luring on Tuesday reported by students. According to district superintendent Eric Turman, two students reported that at approximately 8:50 a.m. near 15th and Sycamore streets, an older white man wearing a mask offered them a ride in his van.
Dauphin County teen collects hundreds of socks, blankets for children in need
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County student is once again collecting socks and blankets to help hundreds of children in the Harrisburg community. The Salvation Army in Harrisburg is helping nearly 5,000 children this Christmas season with 1,600 households being served. The Salvation Army building’s gym is turned...
Midstate counties to participate in ‘Decide to Ride’ initiative
(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The imitative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER.
Harlem Globetrotter gives back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays bring with it the season of giving and one Harlem Globetrotter lent a helping hand to Harrisburg. Chris “Handles” Franklin partnered with local charities and businesses to help provide food like chicken, ham, and canned goods to those in need on Sunday morning. Franklin, a coach for the Harlem […]
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season. The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18. From snacks and hygiene products...
Santa visits UPMC Children’s Harrisburg to spread joy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa flew in to central Pennsylvania on Monday to help spread joy to the children at UPMC Children’s Harrisburg. Children in the pediatric unit not only received presents but had the opportunity to take photos with Santa. Santa traded in his reindeer for a...
rabbittransit announces Central Pennsylvania holiday service schedule
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit has announced its holiday service plans for this weekend. The fixed route service will end early Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and also on New Year’s Eve, December 31. The York fixed route service will make its last departures from King...
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
West Shore Home collects over 3,300 toys, donates $10,000 to Toys for Tots
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Home donated $10,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots and collected over 3,335 toys for children in need. The Toys for Tots campaign supports approximately 20,00 children in Central Pennsylvania. “Supporting Toys for Tots has become a holiday tradition for West...
Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week
(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
It’s been 12 months, and Harrisburg officials still haven’t respond to a citizens’ petition | PennLive letters
Football season will soon be over, but the passing of the ball from one department of City Hall to another continues. It’s been twelve months since my neighbors signed a petition that was presented to the Planning Commission and the City’s Parking Authority requesting consideration for additional parking permits that would affect the 100 block of Pine Street and help relieve the enormous parking problem that exists on South Street … especially with the additional apartment sites that now exists in that parking zone. The Planning Commission gave its unanimous support of the proposal.
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
Conestoga High School Grad Is Descendent of Two American Presidents
Conestoga High School graduate Jennie Elizabeth Eisenhower, Richard Nixon’s granddaughter on her mother’s side and Dwight D. Eisenhower’s great-granddaughter through her father, is keeping her life distanced from politics, writes Barbara Pavone for nickiswift.com. Eisenhower graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and theatre....
Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26
CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
Carlisle man sentenced for inappropriately touching child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a young girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Valdez Cutler-Fisher was sentenced to 364 days to 729 days in the Cumberland County Prison. He will also have to undergo a sex...
Harrisburg-area Walmart gives away Christmas trees
(WHTM) – A Harrisburg-area Walmart provided shoppers a holiday surprise on Tuesday. All Christmas trees were free on Tuesday to help families in need. Supplies did not last long but it was all for a good cause. “As opposed to getting rid of something people notoriously really do need...
Holiday Book Suggestions from the Elizabethtown Library
Winter is a great time to curl up and enjoy a good book. The Elizabethtown Public Library joins us to share their picks for holiday books your whole family will love. Plus they share the details of other holiday events and activities happening at the library.
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
