Football season will soon be over, but the passing of the ball from one department of City Hall to another continues. It’s been twelve months since my neighbors signed a petition that was presented to the Planning Commission and the City’s Parking Authority requesting consideration for additional parking permits that would affect the 100 block of Pine Street and help relieve the enormous parking problem that exists on South Street … especially with the additional apartment sites that now exists in that parking zone. The Planning Commission gave its unanimous support of the proposal.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO