100% Chance of Snow in Casper Tomorrow, Wind Chill as Low as 50 Below Zero
The National Weather Service is saying today will be "patchy blowing snow" all day and night--high near 35 degrees, low around 16. Tomorrow there's now a 100% of snow, mainly after noon. Casper could see up to 3 inches. Better build that snowman while you can, the high for Wednesday...
oilcity.news
With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
oilcity.news
With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
oilcity.news
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
Ford Wyoming Center: The ‘Holiday of Blaze’ Is Still Happening Wednesday
Winter is coming to Casper in a big way tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), with snow expected and a wind chill factor around -50°. It is also the date of the Snoop Dogg and T-Pain "Holidaze of Blaze" tour at the Ford Wyoming Center. The official Ford Wyoming Center...
City of Casper Uses Poetry to Offer Tips on Preventing Pipes From Freezing
Somebody at the City of Casper is really into Christmas. And for that, we salute them. A massive cold front is coming to Casper over the next few days and the City of Casper has offered a few tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing. Best of all,...
PHOTOS: Natrona County Fire District Contain Massive Fire Tuesday Morning
The Natrona County Fire District recently announced that on Tuesday morning, they put out a massive fire. That's according to a social media post from the Fire District, who shared photos from the blaze as well. "Fire that NCFD responded to early this morning December 20th, 2022, involving a shop...
I-25 Closed to High, Light Profile Vehicles Between Douglas and Wheatland
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, I-25 is closed to light, high profile vehicles between Douglas and Wheatland. Current wind gusts in this area have topped 43 mph with average wind speeds of 30 mph. In the Casper area, weather stations are reporting wind gusts ~30 mph. Some highways...
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In Wyoming
Ale Works Smoke Prime Rib in Casper, Wyoming is a beloved dining destination known for its delicious prime rib. Located in the heart of downtown, this cozy restaurant has been serving up perfectly cooked prime rib to locals and tourists alike for years.
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Speedway delivers holiday cheer with drive-thru light show
CASPER, Wyo. — Those looking for a way to enjoy the holiday season from the comfort of their car need look no further than the drive-thru light display hosted by Casper Speedway. The light show will run on the remaining Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays of the month. The racetrack...
oilcity.news
Motorist killed in crash after going over edge of Casper Mountain Lookout Point
CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of tire tracks leading toward and damage to a guardrail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through it.
Photofest! Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet
The boys' swimming and diving season is underway and Casper-Kelly Walsh hosted a get-together on Friday and Saturday. Ayden Hines of Kelly Walsh won two events, the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and the 100-fly in 101.65. Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central took the 200 free in 1.52.99 and his teammate Conner Doering won the 200 IM in 2.12.06. David Fenderson from Campbell County clocked in at 53.74 to win the 100 free with his teammate CJ Gaskins taking the 500 free in 5.26.57. Sheridan had a couple of winners in this meet as Ben Forsythe went 1.02.56 to win the 100 backstroke and Coleman Hanchett took the 100 breaststroke in 108.52.
PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family
The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
PHOTOS: Santa Sees Casper Kiddos While The Grinch Gets Got by Casper Police
It was a busy day at the David Street Station. Santa Claus himself found himself holding court in 'The Den' and, while the big guy saw a cacophony of Casper kiddos, Casper Police were on the clock, keeping an eye out for a certain mean, green, and relatively lean Grinch.
