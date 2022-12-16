ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week

CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold

CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming

While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Motorist killed in crash after going over edge of Casper Mountain Lookout Point

CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of tire tracks leading toward and damage to a guardrail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through it.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Photofest! Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet

The boys' swimming and diving season is underway and Casper-Kelly Walsh hosted a get-together on Friday and Saturday. Ayden Hines of Kelly Walsh won two events, the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and the 100-fly in 101.65. Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central took the 200 free in 1.52.99 and his teammate Conner Doering won the 200 IM in 2.12.06. David Fenderson from Campbell County clocked in at 53.74 to win the 100 free with his teammate CJ Gaskins taking the 500 free in 5.26.57. Sheridan had a couple of winners in this meet as Ben Forsythe went 1.02.56 to win the 100 backstroke and Coleman Hanchett took the 100 breaststroke in 108.52.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
BAR NUNN, WY
