Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
KSLA

Woman fatally shot in apparent homicide off Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sometime after 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at Parkland Villa Apartments. Police performed CPR on the victim at the scene of the crime, and she was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.
ktalnews.com

KSLA

Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
ktalnews.com

Caught on camera: Theft from Shreveport church Nativity scene

Someone boldly snatched several pieces of a South Shreveport church Nativity scene in broad daylight over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera. Caught on camera: Theft from Shreveport church Nativity …. Someone boldly snatched several pieces of a South Shreveport church Nativity scene in broad daylight over...
ktalnews.com

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go Caught on camera: Theft from Shreveport church Nativity …. Someone boldly snatched several pieces of a South Shreveport church Nativity scene in broad daylight over the weekend, and it was all caught...
KSLA

KTBS

2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
ktalnews.com

De Soto man charged with 'repair and dash' at auto shop

DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
CBS19

Longview police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicides

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating two homicides that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 17, around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Texas St. regarding an assault. When they arrived on scene, they found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, of Longview, dead inside the residence.
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
KLTV

Longview police arrest juvenile suspect in homicide case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to an assault report on Saturday and found a man dead at the scene. On Dec. 17 at about 9:23 a.m., Longview police were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased inside the residence and identified him as Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview, according to a police social media post. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the post said.
KSLA

Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
