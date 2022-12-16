Read full article on original website
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Woman fatally shot in apparent homicide off Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sometime after 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at Parkland Villa Apartments. Police performed CPR on the victim at the scene of the crime, and she was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.
Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
DPS to reconstruct fatal crash with Jasper ties, LPD confirms officers dealt with those involved prior to accident
The Lufkin Police Department has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a crash reconstruction of a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend with Jasper County connections. Troopers will do this at some point between Christmas Day and New Years Day. Meanwhile, Lufkin Police have...
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Dec. 19, Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
Longview police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicides
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating two homicides that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 17, around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Texas St. regarding an assault. When they arrived on scene, they found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, of Longview, dead inside the residence.
Jacksonville man involved in fatal shooting at Tyler daiquiri shop gets 3 years in prison
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was made in June 2021. A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month for his involvement in a shooting that killed a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop last year. Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty...
2 dead after crash on wet roadway in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to DPS, 33-year-old Scott Helm was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey north on FM 241, roughly six miles south of Rusk. DPS said the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed and […]
POLICE: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect in overnight Tyler shooting surrenders to authorities
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says a suspect in an overnight shooting has surrendered to authorities. According to the TPD, around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2400 block of Sherwood St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived,, they found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times.
1 dead after Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
