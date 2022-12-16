Read full article on original website
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
EFL Cup build-up and latest football news
Manchester United pick up their quest to win a first trophy since 2017 with a warning from manager Erik ten Hag ringing in their ears. United take on Burnley tonight having ended the first part of the season by losing once in 12 matches - and winning nine - since that horrible defeat at Manchester City on 2 October.
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis
In our series of letters from African journalists, Magdi Abdelhadi looks at how football ignited a row about Moroccan identity. It is fair to say that the World Cup in Qatar this year has been defined by controversy like no other tournament before. From the controversial decision to grant Qatar...
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Monkey the size of a golf ball born at Newquay Zoo
A monkey weighing as little as a golf ball has been born at a zoo in Cornwall. Newquay Zoo said the Goeldi's monkey is starting to investigate the world from the safety of its mother's back after being born last month. Goeldi's monkeys are small primates found in the Amazon...
BBC
Cost of living: If no one comes we close early, says pub
At the Barn Pub near Rugby, the drinks are ready to be served, but unless lots of customers arrive, staff leave early. "If no regulars come in, we close early," the chef says. "It costs to keep this building heated." The Barn Pub is not alone. A survey from the...
BBC
Sutton Hoo ship replica build takes next step forward
Work to start nailing up the hull of a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo is getting under way. The 88ft (27m) reconstruction of the burial ship, excavated in 1939, is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The story of its...
BBC
31 sailors dey miss afta warship capsize for Thailand
Di Thai navy tok say 31 sailors dey miss afta warship wey dey carri more dan 100 crew capsize and sink during one storm for di Gulf of Thailand. Di HTMS Sukhothai sink afta water flood im power controls on Sunday night. Images wey di navy share show some crew wey survive insude life raft.
