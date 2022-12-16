Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WYTV.com
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County. The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released. The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle...
WYTV.com
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after police said she stabbed a man in Boardman. Cara Grider, 22, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Boardman officers were called to the Hotel Elite on the 7000 block of South Avenue...
WYTV.com
Boardman students compete for most festive door
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of us decorate our homes for the holidays, but some classrooms are the center of attention. The PTA at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman organized a door decorating contest. First News weekend anchor Megan Lee helped judge. It all starts with each teacher thinking...
WYTV.com
Man with pepperoni roll arrested after chasing employees at gas station: report
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested, pepperoni roll in hand, after reports that he was chasing employees at a local gas station. According to a police report, police were dispatched to the Niles GetGo for reports of Gabriel Morris, 29, chasing employees around. When police arrived, Morris...
WYTV.com
One dead after shooting in Columbiana County
ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after investigators responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Bell Road in Elkrun Township late Saturday night, just before midnight. Deputies...
WYTV.com
Firefighters spread holiday cheer to local boy with rare disorder
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in March, we brought you the story of an East Liverpool toddler with a disorder so rare, he’s one of just three kids in the world who has been diagnosed. Now, the East Liverpool community has come together to bring him some joy around the holidays.
WYTV.com
Garage and vehicles destroyed in Lake Milton fire
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage and vehicles are destroyed after a fire in Lake Milton. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Pricetown Road. The original report came in as a barn fire, but crews found a fully involved garage fire with an adjoining shed.
WYTV.com
Former deputy incompetent to stand trial in father’s death, will go to mental health facility
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing his father will go to a mental health facility for at least a year. Michael Bruno Jr., 49, was ruled incompetent to stand trial for the death of his father, 74-year-old Michael Bruno Sr., at a Lealand Avenue home in Boardman on Sept. 17. The decision was made during a competency hearing Monday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito’s courtroom.
WYTV.com
New local police dog used to be a stray
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
WYTV.com
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
WYTV.com
Babies are ‘Christmas stars’ at Pa. hospital
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars. Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Horizon. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says “The Best Gift Under the Tree” this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.
WYTV.com
One taken to hospital after 224 crash in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident at a major intersection in Boardman. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 224 near Market Street just before 8 a.m. OSHP says one person was taken to the hospital...
WYTV.com
Holiday travel safety tips: What you need to know
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As you get ready for that holiday trip over the next week or two, you will not be alone. The auto club AAA is predicting nearly 113 million people will travel one way or another at least fifty miles between this Friday and the day after New Year’s. Of those, almost 19 million will travel just in this part of the country.
WYTV.com
Hanukkah 2022: Sundown marks start of 8 days of celebration
(WKBN) — This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday. What makes this eight-day celebration full of festive family gatherings significant is the story behind it. Hanukkah is a Jewish celebration commemorating the Maccabean Revolt — a time when the Jewish people rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors.
WYTV.com
100s brave cold for parade celebrating Cardinals, Raiders as state champions
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds braved the cold Sunday morning to celebrate Canfield and South Range’s big wins. Excitement cut through the cold air at the Canfield village green for the Canfield and South Range state champions. The sound of cowbells filled the air as hundreds of people lined the road along Route 46 and the village green to celebrate the Raiders’ and Cardinals’ historic wins.
WYTV.com
Cold feet and remorse impact real estate market
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The housing market has been a hot topic this year. According to RedFin Corporation, 60,000 home purchase agreements fell through in October in the U.S. That’s the highest amount since the real estate brokerage started tracking it in 2013. Cliff Freeman is a real...
WYTV.com
Local author’s 2nd book signing a success
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local author‘s second book signing event proved to be a success. Author Chelsea Vandergrift Podgorny, of Howland, goes by the pen name Chelsea Banning. After only two people showed up at her first book signing, she Tweeted her disappointment — which elicited responses...
WYTV.com
Father of former OSU star getting Lifetime Achievement Award
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pride of Glenville High School is being honored for his contributions to Cleveland athletics. Ted Ginn Sr. is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award at next month’s Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Monday. Ginn, who led the Glenville Tarblooders to...
