(Des Moines, IA) -- There's new information about a homicide case on Des Moine's south side, in the 2200 block of SW 11th Street. Police say 22-year-old D'Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa was one of four people who met at McRae park yesterday (Monday) to conduct a transaction. Police say Coleman was shot and killed during a robbery attempt. Detectives found a vehicle believed used in the case in the 2800 block of SE 10th. Detectives knocked on a door and heard a single gunshot, and learned an 18-year-old had committed suicide. Police say a 17-year-old male from Brighton, Iowa has been charged with robbery, a 4th person involved, has not been charged with any crimes.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO