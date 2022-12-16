Read full article on original website
Late-week storm impacts for New Hampshire include early wintry mix, heavy rain, gusty winds, flash freeze
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be sunny and dry ahead of another late-week storm that will impact New Hampshire. Wednesday will be another bright and comfortable day. Highs will be in the 30s with a lighter northwesterly breeze. >> Weather alerts. Clouds will thicken Thursday ahead of the storm....
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
Late-week storm expected in New Hampshire; track, precipitation type in question
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. >>...
What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm
Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week. Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans. So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that...
Video: Quiet weather until storm system later this week in New Hampshire
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. More sunshine in the forecast...
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels
There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
Officials urge hikers to be prepared as cost of searches in New Hampshire rises
CONCORD, N.H. — After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars this year on search and rescue missions -- including two high profile cases recently in the White Mountains -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding people to be prepared. Officials said rescues are costing more, and in...
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
New Hampshire power outages: More than 50,000 people without electricity
Friday’s winter storm that battered New England with heavy rain and, in some locations, more than a foot of snow has left tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire without electricity. In the Granite State, where some communities reported as much as 20-plus inches of snow and heavy,...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Video: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong early season winter storm continues to impact New Hampshire with more wet snow. The storm pulls away later today with big improvements for traveling for the afternoon into Sunday. Most of next week looks quiet ahead of a potential storm on Friday. Snow continues...
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
NH man accused of fleeing crash scene in Florida, hiding in utility closet
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been accused of running from the scene of a crash in Florida. Police said Ian Maldonado, 30, hit a stop sign early Friday morning and then took off on foot, abandoning the vehicle. Cocoa Beach police said he was arrested...
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
NH Business: The growing strain on New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases are putting a strain on hospitals across the country, and New Hampshire hospitals are struggling to keep up with the volume of patients they are seeing. The lack of adequate resources, coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, is forcing New Hampshire health care professionals to adapt to these new challenges as winter sets in.
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
