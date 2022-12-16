The noise was deafening, and with each step it got louder. The French players who trod the lonely walk to the penalty spot were met by a wall of whistles and boos from Argentina’s fans, and yet it added up to more than that: this was an animalistic howl of a noise, a piercing shriek which compelled them to take notice, to feel the fury in the air.Kylian Mbappe did his best to ignore it – he had scored two penalties and a hat-trick already and he wasn’t about to miss now. 1-0. It rained down on Kingsley Coman...

2 DAYS AGO