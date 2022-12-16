Since young leftists can’t or won’t defend their positions, this is what they do instead

As a conservative student group at the University of Texas at Arlington welcomed a speaker on gender issues last month, a large crowd formed outside the building formed, shouting, banging on doors calling for the cancellation of the event.

The Progressive Student Union and other left-wing groups, such as the Elm Fork Gun Club group, spent hours trying to disrupt the event with Jeff Younger, a former state House candidate . Among the chants were “[Expletive] Jeff Younger” and “Get Jeff Younger off our campus.”

Why was there such a protest? Because Younger was talking about child gender medical treatments and a legal dispute regarding his child’s gender. That’s a topic on which the left will tolerate no opposing opinion, demanding obedience and silence.

UTA’s School of Social Work, a taxpayer-funded department, even released a statement declaring that the event was spreading misinformation.

In this April 21, 2017, file photo, a leaflet is seen stapled to a message board near Sproul Hall on the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. Ben Margot, File/AP Photo

UTA is just one of the many universities across the nation where left-wing groups are hellbent on shutting down any alternative argument against child gender modification or gender fluidity. Protests have erupted at many universities where conservative groups have organized events for speakers to talk about the issue.

One recent protest happened at the University of Wisconsin , where conservative commentator Matt Walsh was promoting his documentary “What Is a Woman?” Protesters there held signs reading “Trans rights are human rights,” and activists reported students tearing up Bible pages and even one eating them.

If you support an idea, why not go ahead and try to defend yourself? Or have some type of debate or civil conversation?

Or are you afraid that you will not be able to defend your argument? Screaming “transphobia” and wanting to shut down an event that you disagree with is not being bold or smart; it’s being an immature coward.

Asking a simple question like “What is a woman?” is now apparently prohibited and controversial.

The reason why such a question exists is to show just how far American academia has gone woke on such issues. Most scholars or intellectuals can’t or won’t answer that simple basic biology question.

College students’ reaction to dissent and disagreement is a symptom of the fact that many young people no longer value freedom of speech. It’s also a sign that they question basic biology, thanks to indoctrination in gender-theory ideology. From having books such as “Gender Queer,” which has graphic sexual images, in public-school libraries to having youth-focused drag shows and encouraging gender fluidity, the left is corrupting minds with nihilism.

We now see the damage this indoctrination is doing: A young population confused about gender and willing to shut down civil discourse over it.

Conservatives nationwide and in elected office need to work vigorously to fight back against gender-ideology indoctrination taking hold in schools and universities. Punish colleges for political bias on gender and withhold funds.

And empower parents by making sure they have the tools and powers to hold school boards and districts accountable. The attack against basic biology needs to be stopped.

Carlos Turcios is a political science major at the University of Texas at Arlington and a Tarrant

Carlos Turcios

County Republican precinct chairman. He is vice president of the UTA chapter of Turning Point USA, the group that invited Jeff Younger to speak.