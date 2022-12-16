Multiple local law enforcement agencies set to receive state funding
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are about to receive a boost to improve safety and solve gun violence cases.
Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million in grants for law enforcement agencies and county district attorney's offices in the state.
The City of Pittsburgh is receiving $17,598,124.
The Governor's announcement said Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer is being awarded $2,348,536.
The grant money is coming from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.
Governor Wolf said, "With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve."
The Local Law Enforcement Support Program provides resources for information technology improvements, upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training.
The Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program will provide more tools to investigate and prosecute gun violations and firearm violent crimes.
Priority consideration for the grants was given to agencies in jurisdictions with the highest rates of gun violence and to agencies struggling with solving crimes.
Gun violence has been a concern in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County this year.
In 2022, Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 has investigated around 43 shootings with 68 victims, at least 15 of them died.
In Zone 5, there have been about 42 shootings with 45 victims, at least 14 were deadly.
Overall, in the city of Pittsburgh, more than 50 people have been killed in shootings this year.
The grant money is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding in his final budget.
$120 million was awarded to 197 recipients for the Local Law Enforcement Support Program.
Many of the recipients are in the Pittsburgh Region:
Allegheny County
Bellevue Borough, $79,247
Bridgeville Borough, $35,850
Carnegie Borough, $178,786
Crafton Borough, $20,017
Duquesne City, $739,479
Indiana Township, $10,367
Kennedy Township, $81,952
McKees Rocks Borough, $50,000
Pittsburgh City, $17,598,124
Ross Township, $120,640
Sharpsburg Borough, $180,564
Swissvale Borough, $291,000
West Mifflin Borough, $90,240
Wilkinsburg Borough, $809,005
Armstrong County
Kittanning Borough, $196,000
Beaver County
Ambridge Borough, $43,493
Beaver County Commissioners, $2,654,710
Chippewa Township, $196,800
Midland Borough, $158,616
New Sewickley Township, $74,395
Rochester Township, $88,014
Everett Borough, $21,500
Saxton Borough, $32,000
Butler County
Butler Township, $155,464
Slippery Rock Borough, $97,242
Fayette County
Brownsville Borough, $54,415
Connellsville City, $49,022
German Township, $250,000
Uniontown City, $326,700
Indiana County
Indiana Borough, $581,566
Lawrence County
New Castle City, $224,839
Washington County
Charleroi Regional Police Department, $220,000
McDonald Borough, $107,780
South Strabane Township, $57,300
Washington City, $442,500
Westmoreland County
Jeannette City, $478,043
Latrobe City, $152,378
Ligonier Township, $106,928
Monessen City, $268,570
Westmoreland County Commissioners, $497,042
$50 million was awarded to 29 recipients for the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program.
Here are the recipients in our area:
Allegheny County
Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, $2,348,536
Duquesne City, $645,150
Butler County
Butler County Commissioners, $280,997
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Commissioners, $329,236
