ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Friday rain chances

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROXIS_0jkmf9N900

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/16) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain chances will be around throughout the day in Western Pennsylvania.

Today: Drizzle chance through the day. Highs near 40 so slick spot concerns are low. Best chance for snow this weekend occurs overnight tonight.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Watching next Thursday due to decent snow chances.

Aware: Cold air pattern remains in place over the next week with today's highs the warmest of the week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

No surprises with the weather once again.  The only odd thing that I am seeing is that my favorite 'day of' model (Nam 3k) shows potential snow showers through the day today.  The chance looks very low in most places with temperatures up near 40. It is odd though because I would expect temperatures to be colder than what model data is showing as a cold arctic airmass pushes into our region today. This is also the perfect set-up for snow squalls to develop in.

So something has to give. If temperatures don't get out of the mid-30s (and no data really supports that) then I'd expect the chance for a snow squall to be in the low to moderate range. With highs in the upper 30s I'd expect the chance for a squall to be minimal.  Skies today will be partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, the best chance for snow this weekend occurs overnight as another push of moisture moves in from the northwest. Snow totals in the Laurel Highlands could hit 2" or more. For places like Washington county and most of Fayette county, snow totals will be minimal, just a dusting at most.

Today's high will be hit at the end of the day (~32°) and that should be pretty close to Saturday's high temperature.

KDKA Weather Center

Sunday's high will be near 30°.

I also have an isolated snow shower or two possible on Sunday.

The weather looks cold but dry from Monday through Wednesday of next week. Model data is jumping on what could be our largest snow of the year so far on Thursday and Friday of next week with data pointing to a couple of inches of snow being possible in Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lclP3_0jkmf9N900
KDKA Weather Center

Just a reminder it's still early and we still have lots of time to go before then for things to change.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter officially moves in with snow, wind, and cold temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy first day of winter! Today is going to be the last nice day before the winter storm moves in. It's the best day to get anything done outside, winterize your car, do last-minute Christmas shopping, etc. Highs will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThis pre-Christmas winter storm has a few parts to it. For Thursday, freezing rain and a few inches of snow will impact the more mountainous regions like ridges/laurels and Garrett County, Maryland. There are already winter storm watches in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Winter storm system to impact holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — Stay weather aware the next few days and be ready to adjust your travel plans. A drastic drop in temperatures will create the threat for icy travel with dangerously cold wind chills to follow. Take advantage of the dry weather on Wednesday and get your winter weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Very cold start to work week as wind chills drop

PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crew of 70 maintains Fort Pitt Tunnel around the clock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Pittsburgh or anywhere near it, or have just been here for a visit, you've no doubt driven through the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Constructed in the late 1950s, it connects much of Pittsburgh's western suburbs to downtown and vice-versa. But is this road more than just a big hole in Mt. Washington? What actually makes it work?To find out, KDKA-TV went inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel and spoke with tunnel manager Paul Manyisha. He says that at this tunnel's core are the dedicated people who work there. "It's really great work that we do out here...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Pittsburgh ranks fourth in "Best Places for Christmas"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is already documented as a great place to live, among various reports over the years, but exactly how good is it during the holiday season? According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh ranked among the top-5 best cities in the United States when it comes to being the best places for Christmas. Coming in at no. 4, the Steel City ranked high in observance and generosity, while being staying in the top-30 for traditions/fun and shopping. WalletHub took those four characteristics of the Christmas season and calculated a total score for 100 cities. Pittsburgh's total score was 59.08, falling just 2.3 points short of the no. 1 city, Seattle, Washington. Atlanta, Georgia and Las Vegas, Nevada come in at no. 2 and no. 3 respectively in the list. Philly totaled 46.41 points, which was 30th on the list. Cleveland was 46th, with a point total of 43.68.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer crash causes hours-long delay on Parkway West

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Pittsburghers were stuck in traffic Tuesday after a tractor-trailer crash caused hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Parkway West.KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to one man who recorded the crash on his dashcam and another driver who said he's thankful for an understanding boss.John Laslo said he left early for work, only to show up more than two hours late."My commute was literally a two-hour commute. This is the second longest my commute has ever taken," said Laslo.Brandan Silvius' dashcam recorded it all and he shared the video with KDKA. It first shows red brake lights and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

A frigid forecast: Temperatures for Steelers vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve expected to be among coldest games in team history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take on the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, it's expected to be one of the coldest games in team history. This Christmas Eve, it's going to be a special night at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception -- but it's going to be a special kind of cold on Pittsburgh's North Shore. In historic terms, it could be one of the coldest games the Steelers ever play.  Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the single digits before kickoff, with wind chills well below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Year In Review: 2022's Biggest News Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Before we turn the calendar to 2023, let's take a look back at a few of the biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year. From the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse to the Midterm Election races to a missing python in Duquesne, it's been a year full of headlines._________________________________________________________________________________________________JANUARY: Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse"We were fortunate, a bus went over, and we had no fatalities. I want to thank the City of Pittsburgh, our EMS, our firefighters, our police, the county for their assistance, and the state for all coming together." -- Mayor Ed GaineyOn the cold, snowy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 crashes call into question safety on McKees Rocks Bridge during construction project

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - In the past week, there have been two crashes on the McKees Rocks bridge. A head-on crash killed a person on Saturday and a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the bridge on Monday, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. The crashes happened while a construction project has been going on. Now the overall safety is under scrutiny.  The work on the McKees Rocks Bridge is a necessity. There's no arguing that.  "I don't need anything horrible happening with that bridge. It needs to be done," State Rep. Anita Kulik said.  She represents communities the...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Best Times, Places To Take Pictures With Santa in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Photos with Santa at the WorkshopThe Mall at Robinson100 Robinson Center DrivePittsburgh, PA 15205(412) 788-0816www.shoprobinsonmall.comDates: Friday, Nov. 18 - Friday, Dec. 23Monday – Saturday 11a.m. – 7 p.m. (Break 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.)Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Break 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)Santa Claus is ready for pictures already at the Robinson Mall. Reserve your spot with Santa at the Mall at Robinson by clicking here. There's even a link to reserve a time to take pictures of your pet with Santa, too on Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Santa Photo ExperienceRoss Park Mall  1000 Ross...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver crashes into home in Pittsburgh, nearly missing children inside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is trying to pick up the pieces after the driver of an SUV slammed into their home over the weekend. Joshua Winkler and his family lost everything they had for Christmas. The driver crashed into their living room and was just feet away from Winkler's children and their friends.  "I thought the house exploded. I didn't know what was going on. I made it about two steps down before I realized what was happening. I started yelling for the kids because it was so dark," Winkler said.  Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, the SUV driver...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at Lemington Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. He was seen walking on foot toward Grotto on Lemington. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and purple and red sneakers, officials said. Anyone with information can call (412) 323-7141.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania hosts annual Community Feed event in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Members of the community and those in need were treated to a warm meal and toys for kids in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Sunday.The event was organized by members of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, who have been putting on the event for the past 20 years in the area.This year's toy drive was held in honor of Temani Lewis and Kaari Thompson, who were shot and killed while out shopping in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood earlier this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy