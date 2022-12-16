Read full article on original website
Ag Informer – DelCo Beef Weigh-In
The Delaware County Market Beef Weigh-In was held on Saturday, December 10th at NFO Livestock in Manchester. 4-H and FFA members who plan to exhibit market steers, market heifers, dairy beef, and Pen of 3 animals brought their projects to weigh-in to be identified, tagged, and weighed-in for the 2023 Delaware County Fair and the Iowa State Fair.
Delaware County QPR Training
West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Marion 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and KMCH App with Jon and LukeWest Delaware Girls Basketball vs. Marion 7:15 on KMCH Sports Video Stream at kmch.com with Bill, Roger and Josh on Video. KMCH FESTIVAL OF CONCERTS. Tuesday, December 20 at 5:00pm. Edgewood-Colesburg. Wednesday, December...
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell, Sr. – Earlville
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell Sr., 80, of Earlville passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A. Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The. Gathering Place in Manchester. The burial will take place at a later date....
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
Ardith Kathleen Harring – Manchester
Ardith Kathleen Harring, 70, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 6, 1952, in Manchester, the daughter of Keith and Arlene (Mueller) Jones. Ardith was raised and educated in the Manchester area graduating from West Delaware in 1970. She then attended Iowa State.
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
Roof Reshingle Project Wrapping Up at Delaware County Courthouse
You may have noticed all the scaffolding surrounding the Delaware County Courthouse these past few months. Crews have been reshingling the roof since this summer. County Supervisor Jeff Madlom says it was work that needed to be done. The County reached out to eight commercial construction companies, but the work...
Fire Destroys Large Machine Shed Near Farley
Fire destroyed a machine shed in rural Farley on Tuesday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says area fire departments and emergency personnel responded to 25348 Old Highway Road east of town for a structure fire around 6:30 pm. The large machine shed was fully engulfed in flames when...
Manchester Woman Injured in Accident Near Dundee
A Manchester woman was injured in an accident west of Dundee on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Kayla Leppert was driving southbound on 145th Street around 8:30 pm when she lost traction on the snow and ice covered roadway. Her SUV hit the west shoulder of the road and slid through the 120th Avenue T-intersection before going into the ditch and rolling on the driver’s side.
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
Man Arrested for Violent Intrusion
A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her purse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Waterloo police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported that 24 year old Christopher Bermejo-Pimentel broke into her home, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and punched her in the chest. He then stole her purse with her keys and wallet inside. Police found Bermejo-Pimentel’s vehicle parked at a Kwik Star and arrested him inside the store. He has been charged with first degree Burglary and three misdemeanors including Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
