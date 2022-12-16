Payments company Worldline has teamed up travel fintech provider Fly Now Pay Later to launch a buy now, pay later service for the travel sector. The BNPL service is available for merchants who are connected to TravelHub, Worldline’s payment technology for travel merchants. It offers more than 150 payment methods and currencies, multi-acquiring, tokenisation and a range of fraud prevention services. It is available via a single integration with single reporting and settlement.

