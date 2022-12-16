Read full article on original website
BPC Report Assesses Digital Banking in the Middle East
BPC Banking Technologies has released its ‘Digital Banking in The Middle East’ report in collaboration with the fintech consultancy group Fincog. BPC’s report specifically covers the ever-changing sector of digital banking in the Middle East. The global payment organisation particularly focuses on the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
TaxBit and EY Team Up to Streamline Digital Asset Tax Reporting
EY forges an alliance with TaxBit to help those engaging the digital asset market meet their tax reporting obligations. TaxBit, a tax and accounting technology provider for cryptocurrency and other digital assets, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) will help organisations meet tax reporting requirements for digital assets. The...
Klarna Taps Clarity AI For Sustainability Data
Klarna has turned to sustainability tech platform Clarity AI for environmental information to help shoppers make more conscious buying decisions. The Swedish payments group is using Clarity AI’s data and capabilities to promote environmentally conscious brands to 150 million shoppers. Following the partnership, Klarna will first feature ways to...
Fintech Leaders Share Their 2022 Lessons Learned
This month at The Fintech Times our focus switches to reflection as we look back at developments over the last 12 months. 2022 has certainly been a challenging year for everyone with global economic activity experiencing a severe slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. We posed the...
Worldline Unveils BNPL Service With Fly Now Pay Later
Payments company Worldline has teamed up travel fintech provider Fly Now Pay Later to launch a buy now, pay later service for the travel sector. The BNPL service is available for merchants who are connected to TravelHub, Worldline’s payment technology for travel merchants. It offers more than 150 payment methods and currencies, multi-acquiring, tokenisation and a range of fraud prevention services. It is available via a single integration with single reporting and settlement.
