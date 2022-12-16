The final date on calendar before Christmas has arrived for the Hillcrest Academy Raven basketball teams as they entertain Wapello Tuesday for Alumni Night at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The Raven girls come into play with an 0-8 mark overall, 0-4 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after a 36-28 loss to the Pekin Panthers a week ago in Kalona where Malia Yoder led the way with 14 points and Claire Withrow 12. On the year, the Ravens are scoring 23 points per game and giving up 50 while shooting 25% from the floor, 26% from three and 53% at the line with 25 rebounds, four assists, seven steals and 26 turnovers. Withrow leads the Ravens at 10 points per game. Yoder averages a team best three steals and two assists while Delaney Shaw pulls down a Raven leading seven boards per night.

WAPELLO, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO