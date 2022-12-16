COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.

