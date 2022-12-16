ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WSYX ABC6

3 young men shot at party in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy