FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
Watch: Suspect walks out of a North Linden store with a cash register
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month. According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police investigate 2nd gas station shooting in less than a week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus police officers investigate a second shooting at a city gas station in less than a week, a safety and security expert warns people to be aware of their surroundings while at the pumps. "When we pull into the gas pump, we want to...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
WSYX ABC6
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot, killed after allegedly firing at police in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and killed after firing at police in La Rue, Ohio, the police chief and sheriff said. Officers with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home related to a drug investigation. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald...
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
WSYX ABC6
Homicide suspect back in jail after mistaken release, family asking for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is asking more questions about how a suspect in two deaths before her son’s murder was released from the Franklin County Jail because of human error. David Johnson III is back in police custody, arrested Monday night. Detectives said Johnson is...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
WSYX ABC6
Police release surveillance photos of 3 people connected to deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police on Monday released surveillance photos of three young men "connected to" the deadly shooting that took place last week inside a gas station. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Combs intervened during the attempted robbery of his friend inside the Sunoco station in the 2700 block of...
WSYX ABC6
Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
WSYX ABC6
Police continue to look for tips in shooting death of Ohio State student living off-campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are hoping a tip will help solve a 2017 homicide of an Ohio State student who was shot multiple times. Columbus police responded to the shooting on January 5, 2017, around 12:30 a.m. at 28 E. Northwood Ave. Officers said they found 20-year-old Tarak...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
WSYX ABC6
3 young men shot at party in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
