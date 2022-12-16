ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Porterville Recorder

Long Beach State hosts Jones and Idaho

Idaho Vandals (6-6) at Long Beach State Beach (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -11.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Long Beach State Beach after Isaac Jones scored 29 points in Idaho's 76-73 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors. The Beach are 2-1 in home games....
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pepperdine visits Hawaii after Hepa's 30-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (6-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3) BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces the Pepperdine Waves after Kamaka Hepa scored 30 points in Hawaii's 90-66 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Rainbow Warriors have gone 4-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West with 14.2...
MALIBU, CA
Porterville Recorder

McRae and Sacramento State host CSU Fullerton

Sacramento State Hornets (6-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -2; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Callum McRae scored 21 points in Sacramento State's 59-53 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Titans are 4-0 on their home...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Colorado State Rams take on the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado State Rams (8-4) Phoenix; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans and the Colorado State Rams square off in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rams are 8-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

FORT COLLINS, CO

