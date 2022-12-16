Read full article on original website
Larry Carroll, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Carroll, 80, shares that our cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother died on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Larry was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1942, to the late Lawrence J. and Darrold Carroll.
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
Richard A. Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Hettrick, age 85 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Richard was born June 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Berl M. and Ruth A. Kesner Hettrick. He was a graduate of Hubbard High School. Richard was...
Kevin Kenneth Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Kenneth Howard, 59, of Columbiana passed away Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022, at Mercy Health Youngstown. Kevin was born on October 15, 1963, son of Wilbur and Nancy Howard. He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1982. A loving son, husband, father and...
Ginger Lee Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ginger Lee Casey, 68, departed this life after a short illness on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center peacefully in her sleep. Ginger was born January 4, 1954, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William C. Howell...
Charlet Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlet Smith, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 29, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Margo Greathouse Anderson. Charlet was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
Nicholas Louis Pannunzio, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Nicholas L. Pannunzio Jr., age 91, who passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 with his family at his side at his home.
Frank Pondillo, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Pondillo passed away on December 18, 2022. If you knew Frank, you were a very lucky person. Words to describe him: kind, sweet, gentle, and soft-spoken, with a smile that lit up a room. He never had a unkind word to say about anyone.
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
Philip Paul Acitelli, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Paul Acitelli, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. He was born July 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Philip P. and the late Pauline (Patrick) Acitelli. Philip was a 1960 graduate of South...
Judy Everson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven received a beautiful angel on Monday, December 19, as Judy Everson passed away peacefully at Masternick Health Care Center in New Middletown after a lengthy illness. She was born on October 11, 1945, in Salem, daughter of the late Olen and Beulah “Tad” Culbertson....
Peter J. LoCicero, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter LoCicero, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022. Peter was born June 26, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of John and Elizabeth (Cecchini) LoCicero. He worked plumbing with his dad and as a mason. He attended both St. Brendan and Our Lady...
Earl Ducay, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Ducay, 67, of Poland, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, while serving Mass at Our Lady Mt Carmel Basilica. Earl was born on February 27, 1955 in Youngtown Ohio, the son of John J. and Grace E. (Deramo) Ducay and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. He was named after his Uncle Guy Earl D’Eramo with whom he shared a birthday.
Richard Lee Pack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Richard Lee Pack, 71, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Richard was born on July 2, 1951 in Salem, the son of the late Robert Lee and Sylvia Myers Pack. He was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School. Richard was a...
Jeffrey Thomas Gomori, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With a heavy heart, the family of Jeffery Thomas Gomori, 75, announce his passing on Monday, December 19, 2022. Jeff was born May 27, 1947, in Youngstown. He graduated from Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University. He was a veteran, serving in both...
Jane Frances Baran, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Frances Baran, of Austin, Texas, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 18, 1948 to John and Helen (Ferenchak) Bobby. Jane was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She...
Janet G. Baker, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet G. (Moncrief) Baker, age 84 of Hudson, formerly of Lisbon, passed away on December 19, 2022 following a period of declining health. She was born on September 15, 1938 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to the late Elmo and Martha (Gearin) Moncrief of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.
N. Jean Kniska, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – N. Jean Kniska, our beloved mother, at the age of 92, was peacefully called home to the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born April 21, 1930, in Conway, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Winifred (Sarsfield) Sebastian. Her mother and father passed when she was very young. She attended Conway Public Schools and was loved and raised by Paul and Carmel Pica. She spent the majority of her lifetime in Youngstown, Ohio.
Larry F. Tooker, Liberty, Ohio
LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry F. Tooker, age 83 of Liberty Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Larry was born November 10, 1939 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan a son of Harris and Myra Gephart Tooker. He was a horticulturist at Mill...
