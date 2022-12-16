Read full article on original website
How Brittney Griner, Baylor and the city of Waco are still coming to terms
Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. How will she be received beyond a supportive WNBA? For now, Baylor and Waco appear to reflect an ambivalence.
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
fox44news.com
Temple Wildcat Football standout Taurean York commits to Texas A&M
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple senior linebacker Tauren York now has his college destination picked out, as he committed to Texas A&M on Monday night. York had initially committed to Baylor back in February, but decommitted from the Bears last week following the firing of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.
KCBD
‘I wasn’t even supposed to live:’ Red Raider graduates after suffering traumatic brain injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands of Red Raiders walked the stage this weekend for the winter round of graduation. Those steps were especially momentous for one graduate, who doctors said would never walk or talk again. Blake Hyland, 23, crossed the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena, nine years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.
KWTX
Premiere Cinemas bids farewell to Temple mall
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Premiere cinemas is bidding a farewell to Temple mall at the end-of-the-year according to company officials. The cinema, which opened on Thanksgiving in 2002 just completed its 20th year of service to the area will be closing their doors for good after Christmas. “We’ve loved being...
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
We Need to Shine a Spotlight on the Accomplishments of This Killeen, TX Middle School
This article is more of an open letter to Central Texas. Yesterday a very upset mother contacted me on social media and explain to me how she feels that Roy J Smith Middle School doesn’t get the recognition and respect that they deserve. She wasn’t faulting the school district but she felt that it was very unfair that Roy J Smith middle school had accomplished so much in the last two years and literally nobody was talking about them.
fox44news.com
East Waco Empowerment Project prepares for Seventh Annual Feast in the East Program
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The East Waco Empowerment Project is getting ready to provide free holiday meals to the community. It’s apart of their 7th Annual Feast in the East program. Volunteers will be providing food boxes for families and individuals to eat during the holidays. Between...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
fox44news.com
Waco to open warming center
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast. The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m....
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
Harker Heights woman donates kidney to stranger across the country
'Be positive' isn't just a life mantra for Heather Schaefer, of Harker Heights. It also happens to be her blood type.
Baylor Bears Offensive Lineman Micah Mazzccua Enters Transfer Portal
The 6-foot-5, 331-pound left guard is a freak athlete with strong run-blocking ability.
WacoTrib.com
46-acre Waco homestead site sparks lengthy litigation
This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties. Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor. This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views...
KWTX
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are bracing for a cold snap heading into the holiday weekend next week. For some you, you may be traveling and can’t prepare your home the night before. It’s a time when we remember the four P’s: people, plants, pets and pipes.
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
KWTX
Winter Wonderland Festival in China Spring is back by popular demand
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A China Spring event venue’s holiday festival is back by popular demand after turning its light off in 2021. Co-owners, Eddie and Jennifer Vera, co-owners of Fossil Creek Wedding and Event Retreat, started the Winter Wonderland Festival in 2020. Because most weddings and events got canceled because of the pandemic, the Vera’s said they wanted to find a way to keep their workers employed and spread some holiday cheer during a tough time for many families in the area.
