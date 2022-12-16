Read full article on original website
Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report
A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia
A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
Man injured after apartment building fire in Warrington, Bucks County
A man suffered minor burns after a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.
Main Line Media News
Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford
LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
Interstate 95 northbound reopens in South Philadelphia after overnight crash, fire
Most lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in South Philadelphia have reopened after an overnight crash and vehicle fire had the highway shut down for several hours.
phillyvoice.com
Man charged with hurling Molotov cocktails at Northeast Philly homes
A man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at multiple homes in Northeast Philly, setting properties' porches on fire in the middle of the night last summer, now faces federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Jason Mattis, 49, allegedly ignited and tossed the incendiary devices between June 30 and...
NBC Philadelphia
Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash
An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police Need Help: 10 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
14-year-old shot while standing on porch of Philadelphia home
Police say the teen's relatives believe the shooting is connected to an argument at school.
Driver thrown from car after crash on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia
A driver was thrown from a vehicle that overturned in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say. According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road. Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
Murder Suicide Leaves Triplets Orphaned, Body Found In Lansdale: Report
Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Fox29 reports. The toddler triplets went missing after a woman was found dead of gunshot wounds in a Haines Street apartment Sunday, Dec. 18, police said. They...
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
North Philly shooting leaves 1 dead
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the head around 1:00 p.m. near Sparks Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.
2 women escape house fire in Mayfair
After an argument broke out between a man in his 40s and two women inside a home on the 4200 Block of Passmore Street, the Philly Fire Department believe the man set fire to the home and fled the scene.
