Home, PA

Daily Voice

Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report

A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford

LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
HAVERFORD, PA
phillyvoice.com

Man charged with hurling Molotov cocktails at Northeast Philly homes

A man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at multiple homes in Northeast Philly, setting properties' porches on fire in the middle of the night last summer, now faces federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Jason Mattis, 49, allegedly ignited and tossed the incendiary devices between June 30 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say. According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road. Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) --  Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

