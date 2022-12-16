Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
WMU School Board Summary
The Winfield-Mount Union School Board met in regular session on Wednesday. The Certified Annual Report for the 2022 fiscal year was reviewed, before moving on to building and superintendent reports. A new K-8 math curriculum, i-Ready, was approved, along with a new student information system, Infinite Campus. Both will be...
kciiradio.com
Washington Mayor Rosien Talks Completed projects for City
Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talked with KCII News about the progress the City of Washington has made in the last year. One project that he spoke of was the construction of the David Collins Pavilion. Rosien states, “And the Pavilion, the David Collins Pavilion, was opened and dedicated as well as the adjacent bench which was a memorial for Mary Bump.” The pavilion was constructed in remembrance of the late Washington Economic Development Group Director David Collins, who unexpectedly passed away in July 2020. The pavilion was sponsored by the Washington Rotary Club.
kciiradio.com
4-H Mindful Monday Program Registration Open
Families of Washington County with youth in 4th through 8th grade are invited to participate in the “Family Mindful Mondays” program starting in January. Washington County Extension and Outreach, in partnership with the YMCA of Washington County and Washington Public Library, will be offering this program for free to families of Washington County. KCII Spoke with Amy Green, owa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H & Youth Coordinator, to learn more about the program, “It’s really working on mental health and wellness and teaching families about mindfulness and how it’s beneficial in all aspects of personal health and also family lifestyles and how to incorporate that into their family.” The course is free with a meal and childcare for children 1-year-old – 3rd grade and free transportation if needed. The program will be held at Stewart Elementary from 6 pm-7:30 pm on January 30, February 6, 13, and 20. Families who attend all four sessions will also receive a free family gift. Designed by Iowa 4-H, this healthy living program is an engaging four-session series that includes practical mindfulness strategies for the adults and youth to work together to manage stress and difficult emotions. Lessons help to improve overall well-being, relationships, and performance in daily activities. This program is for parents and youth to work together to learn about mindfulness and how to incorporate it into routine home activities.
kciiradio.com
Structure Fire near Riverside
At approximately 10:25 p.m. Saturday, the Washington Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire two miles east of Kalona on highway 22. The Kalona Fire Department, Kalona EMS, Riverside Fire Department, Wellman Fire Department, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded. The caller was unsure if the structure was near other buildings or had anyone inside. Authorities were able to contact the property owners and discovered that the home was under construction and no one was inside the residence. Alliant Energy, State Roads, and Emergency Management were contacted and responded. The fire was extinguished.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Chad Dolan
On today’s program, we are talking with Chad Dolan from the Iowa DNR about Ice Fishing.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page With Emily Tokheim
On today’s program, we are talking with Emily Tokheim, Washington County Public Health Director, about Flu Season.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Public Library Thursdays at 12 Concert Series to host “The Tubador”
The Washington Public Library is continuing its Thursdays at 12 Concert Series this week with “The Tubador”. Featuring Gary McCurdy and Kevin Flannery. The concert will be held at the Library in the reading lounge on the 2nd level. The performance will be an hour from 12 to 1 PM. Find a link to the Washington Public Library event calendar with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Ellen M. Van Dyk
A memorial service for 77-year-old Ellen M. Van Dyk of Kalona will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Cecil W. Bender
Family of 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender of Macon, Missouri, will be present to receive friends from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21st, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 22nd, at Sunnyside Conservative Church in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established.
kciiradio.com
WACO-Hillcrest Games Re-Scheduled Due To Illness
Last Friday’s basketball double-header between the Hillcrest Academy Ravens and WACO Warriors was postponed in response to student illness within the Hillcrest teams. The decision to move the games was mutual between the two schools. While this week’s classes are wrapping up the semester as planned, there will be...
kciiradio.com
Area Law Enforcement Offer Winter/Holiday Safety Tips
With freezing temperatures and holiday travel on the way, law enforcement throughout the area are offering tips for individuals and families to stay safe this season. Prior to holiday travel, ensure that your vehicle is in working order: having an updated oil change, filling your tires, and checking the antifreeze before long trips will promote safety for all drivers. Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy, Angie Pohren, also urges drivers to be on the lookout for law enforcement working traffic stops and roadside accidents. “A lot of times, the most dangerous part of our job is people not watching or seeing us on the side of the road and potentially injuring one of us,” she adds.
kciiradio.com
Theft suspect to be brought back to Washington County
At approximately 1:41 AM on Friday, Cedar Rapids Police arrested 31-year-old Hali Bagley, of Cedar Rapids. She is wanted in Washington County on a warrant for a 3rd-degree burglary charge, a Class D felony. As well as a 3rd-degree theft charge, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bagley was arrested in Riverside on August 24th and brought to the Washington County Jail. Bagley’s initial hearing was set for September 2nd at 11:00 am at the Washington County Courthouse. When she failed to appear in court, a bond was set at $10,000. Bagley is currently being held in Linn County Jail, with extradition arrangements to be made at a later date. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Demon and Golden Hawk Girls Wrestlers Travel to Monday Tourney
The Washington and Mid-Prairie girls wrestling teams have their final action before Christmas tonight at the Iowa City Liberty Girls Invitational. Washington has been off since the Vinton-Shellsburg Tournament December 10th where they were 12th of 17 teams with 34 points, led by Teegan Sultenich’s championship at 155lbs, a sixth place finish from Jenna Bose at 145, and a seventh place for Zoe Lewis at 135.
kciiradio.com
Hawks See Spartans in Last Pre-Christmas Tilt
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams host long time rival Solon Monday in a non-conference doubleheader at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Mid-Prairie girls come into the night with a 5-4 record, 3-2 in the River Valley and winners of three straight, after a 66-22 road pounding of Durant Friday. Amara Jones and Maya Nonnenmann each posted a dozen points and Jovi Evans got to double figures with 11. On the year, the Hawks score 52 points per game and give up 43, shooting 34% from the floor, 24% from three, 57% at the line, with 37 boards, 11 assists, 13 steals and 15 turnovers. Individual leaders include, Jones at 11 points, five assists five steals per night and Landry Pacha at seven rebounds per game.
kciiradio.com
Trial Set For Kalona Man
A trial has been scheduled for 40-year-old Matthew James Meisheid of Kalona, set for March 21, 2023. The trial is in regards to two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations by using or displaying a firearm, both class D felonies charged against Meisheid. Charges stem from an incident in July in which officers arrived at Meisheid’s home to enforce the city’s firework ordinance. He subsequently became aggressive, threatening officers and wielding a pistol.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Host Wapello For Alumni Night
The final date on calendar before Christmas has arrived for the Hillcrest Academy Raven basketball teams as they entertain Wapello Tuesday for Alumni Night at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The Raven girls come into play with an 0-8 mark overall, 0-4 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after a 36-28 loss to the Pekin Panthers a week ago in Kalona where Malia Yoder led the way with 14 points and Claire Withrow 12. On the year, the Ravens are scoring 23 points per game and giving up 50 while shooting 25% from the floor, 26% from three and 53% at the line with 25 rebounds, four assists, seven steals and 26 turnovers. Withrow leads the Ravens at 10 points per game. Yoder averages a team best three steals and two assists while Delaney Shaw pulls down a Raven leading seven boards per night.
