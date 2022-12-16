Families of Washington County with youth in 4th through 8th grade are invited to participate in the “Family Mindful Mondays” program starting in January. Washington County Extension and Outreach, in partnership with the YMCA of Washington County and Washington Public Library, will be offering this program for free to families of Washington County. KCII Spoke with Amy Green, owa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H & Youth Coordinator, to learn more about the program, “It’s really working on mental health and wellness and teaching families about mindfulness and how it’s beneficial in all aspects of personal health and also family lifestyles and how to incorporate that into their family.” The course is free with a meal and childcare for children 1-year-old – 3rd grade and free transportation if needed. The program will be held at Stewart Elementary from 6 pm-7:30 pm on January 30, February 6, 13, and 20. Families who attend all four sessions will also receive a free family gift. Designed by Iowa 4-H, this healthy living program is an engaging four-session series that includes practical mindfulness strategies for the adults and youth to work together to manage stress and difficult emotions. Lessons help to improve overall well-being, relationships, and performance in daily activities. This program is for parents and youth to work together to learn about mindfulness and how to incorporate it into routine home activities.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO