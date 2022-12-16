Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
KDRV
Oregon audit suggests college oversight support to help overseers help students
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary or State cited personal experience in assessing her office's findings from an audit of Oregon's community colleges' performances. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan (OSOS) says today Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) and state leaders must focus more urgently on student performance at community colleges, student support, and the colleges’ financial stability amid persistent enrollment declines.
ijpr.org
Oregon, Washington join California in banning gas-powered new vehicles starting in 2035
New cars sold in Oregon and Washington will have to be emissions-free starting in 2035. The rules adopted Monday by both states will mean an end to the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered trucks, passenger cars and SUVs up and down the West Coast. The states are on track...
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
newsnationnow.com
Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question
(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
Andrea Salinas on being the first to represent Oregon’s 6th district
Oregon Representative-Elect Andrea Salinas has spent her life in politics.
Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office
The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds
A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it comes to paying for the rising costs of higher education, ultimately hindering enrollment that has a spillover effect on the state’s economy. The report on trends in state higher education enrollment and funding found that the Legislature’s overreliance on universities raising tuition […] The post Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Why transforming the grid is critical to Oregon’s clean-energy future
One person’s dream home might be a villa on the shore of Italy’s Lake Como, while another’s is a clifftop mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Will Musser’s is a house that blends in with his Portland neighborhood. “It’s comfortable, not ostentatious or kind of extravagant,” Musser...
centraloregondaily.com
Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers
PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
kykn.com
Commission Directs ODFW Staff to Work Within Its Legal Authority to Stop Coyote Killing Contests
PORTLAND, Ore.—The Commission today directed ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue. The vote was 6-1 in support of the motion.
ijpr.org
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that on social media and in statements, saying it means they can block new tax proposals in the...
news3lv.com
Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
Climate Crisis Is Destroying Oregon’s Conifer Forests
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Scientists have discovered a record number of dead fir trees in Oregon, in a foreboding sign of how drought and the climate crisis are ravaging the American west. A recent aerial...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner
Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
Opinion: Up to $7.5 billion for Interstate Bridge replacement project? Time to rightsize for reality
Pham represents House District 46-outer Southeast Portland in the Oregon Legislature and serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation. She formerly worked as a community organizer for Oregon Just Transition Alliance, APANO, Portland Clean Energy Fund, and OPAL Bus Riders Unite. The hardest part of my job...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
opb.org
Multnomah County declares emergency with deadly low temperatures forecast starting Wednesday
Multnomah County leaders are warning that dangerously cold temperatures starting Wednesday evening will reach the lowest recorded in the Portland metro area in two decades. The National Weather Service reports a serious risk of people getting frostbite or succumbing to hypothermia. “It’s not conditions that our bodies were made to...
KTVZ
Oregon’s average gas price down almost 16 cents in past week, 3.7 cents above year ago, GasBuddy reports
CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 86.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
