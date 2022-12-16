ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon audit suggests college oversight support to help overseers help students

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary or State cited personal experience in assessing her office's findings from an audit of Oregon's community colleges' performances. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan (OSOS) says today Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) and state leaders must focus more urgently on student performance at community colleges, student support, and the colleges’ financial stability amid persistent enrollment declines.
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question

(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office

The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds

A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it comes to paying for the rising costs of higher education, ultimately hindering enrollment that has a spillover effect on the state’s economy. The report on trends in state higher education enrollment and funding found that the Legislature’s overreliance on universities raising tuition […] The post Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
OREGON STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
NEVADA STATE
Mother Jones

Climate Crisis Is Destroying Oregon’s Conifer Forests

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Scientists have discovered a record number of dead fir trees in Oregon, in a foreboding sign of how drought and the climate crisis are ravaging the American west. A recent aerial...
OREGON STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner

Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
OREGON STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
NEVADA STATE

