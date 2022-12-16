Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders had a few players go down last week and are optimistic they can return for Sunday’s game.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) continued to practice without two of their starters in preparation for their Week 15 game against the New England Patriots (7-6) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Guard Alex Bars and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were non-participants for their second day in a row, as they both continue to deal with knee injuries.

The Raiders added defensive end Malcolm Koonce (knee) to the injury report, while he was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Cornerback Sam Webb (illness) and guard Dylan Parham (knee) were both upgraded to full participants, after being limited on Wednesday.

Running back Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) continues to practice in a limited role.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels has said this week, it’s really Jacobs' call, he’s the one who wants to practice and be out there on the practice field.

Guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip), and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula) continued as limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

As for the Patriots , they had one change on their injury report. Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jack Jones (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) continue to miss practice due to their injuries.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back), running back Damien Harris (thigh) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) continued to practice in limited roles.

With Friday being the last day of practice, the coaching staffs will have to evaluate the players on their injury reports and decide if they’re going to make the call on bringing other players to step in for the players who can not play on Sunday.

The Raiders will host the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.