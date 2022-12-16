2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year

There were a lot of special athletes at The University of Alabama in 2022, but in the end, there can only be one.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football season was nowhere near perfect.

For only the second time since 2010, the Crimson Tide lost multiple games in the regular season, falling to No. 6 Tennessee and No. 17 LSU — both on the road and on the final play. Alabama finished just short of the College Football Playoff, ending the regular season at No. 5 in the CFP Top-25.

Even though the season didn't go the way fans had hoped, it wasn't the fault of the junior quarterback from Pasadena, Calif.

After winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy and finishing just shy of a national championship, Bryce Young had unworldly expectations set on him and his team this season. The Crimson Tide was expected to run away with a title in his final season in Tuscaloosa, even after losing both John Metchie III and Jameson Williams to the NFL — as well as Evan Neal.

And somehow, Young still lived up to it all, saving Alabama on several occasions throughout the season.

In 10.5 games — due to his midseason shoulder injury — Young passed for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also showed off his ability to run, scrambling for 195 yards and four scores.

Young carried a below average supporting cast and a struggling offensive coordinator to 40.8 points per game — fourth in the country behind only Tennessee, Ohio State and USC. The Crimson Tide averaged over 475 yards per game.

Without Young, Alabama may have finished the season with more losses than the two on its current record.

Here are Bryce Young's top moments from 2022.

Six Total Touchdowns Against Utah State

Young didn't waste any time, totaling six touchdowns in the season-opening 55-0 win over Utah State. He rushed for 100 yards and a score, showing off his mobility time and time again.

Leading the Crimson Tide Over Texas in Austin

With Alabama's undefeated record on the line in the second game of the season, Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning, 61-yard drive to silence the 105,213 Longhorn fans in attendance. The play of that drive? This circus act to get out of an obvious sack to keep the drive alive.

Heroics in Knoxville

After trailing 28-10 out of the gate in front of a raucous Neyland Stadium, a banged-up Young put 49 points on the scoreboard. Playing nowhere near 100%, Young torched the Volunteers' secondary to the tune of 455 yards and two touchdowns.

Another Valiant Effort in Baton Rouge

After struggling mightily in the first half against LSU, Young put together what could have been two game-winning drives in the final five minutes against the Tigers. The first one included potentially Young's most impressive play of the season, eluding multiple LSU defenders before firing a 41-yard touchdown to Ja'Corey Brooks.

Cooking in the Cold

On a freezing day in Oxford, Miss., Young led Alabama in a must-win over No. 11 Ole Miss, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns to silence all of the doubters.

A Hero's Farewell

After ripping the hearts out of the Auburn faithful for the second straight season, Young said goodbye to the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd for more than likely the final time.

It's a shame that the most talented quarterback in Alabama history didn't get to lift the CFP trophy as the Crimson Tide's starter. But he's still leaving Tuscaloosa — probably — with a ring and the Heisman trophy.

Honorable Mentions

Felicia Knox, Midfielder, Soccer

Riley Mattingly Parker, Forward, Soccer

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Football

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Football

Montana Fouts, Pitcher, Softball

Mercy Chelangat, Distance, Track & Field / Cross Country

Eliud Kipsang, Distance, Track & Field / Cross Country

