Lawmaker wants to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.
How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Cyril man as Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Jay Snider of Cyril, Oklahoma to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate on Monday. Snider is an award-winning poet and recording artist who is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program
The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in surprisingly close reelection contest in deep red Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt stunned state strategists and national politicos earlier this month when several private polls showed him trailing Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, only a few months after he led her by double digits in their surveys of the historically conservative state. Margins were also unusually thin...
Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises
An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
Early signing day: Tracking Oklahoma schools, local football stars
The early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle starts Wednesday, sending Oklahoma's top athletes to premier schools.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Oklahoma recalled after 45 horses die
Horse owners are being warned not to feed their animals select lots of alfalfa cubes after dozens of horses have either gotten sick or died.
US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE
A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change. Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
