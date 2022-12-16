ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 2

Related
readfrontier.org

How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot

Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Cyril man as Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Jay Snider of Cyril, Oklahoma to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate on Monday. Snider is an award-winning poet and recording artist who is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program

The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises

An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE

A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change. Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy