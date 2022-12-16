ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advent Reflections: Movement from something to something more - the journey to Christmas

By By Sr. Elise Saggau Guest Writer
 4 days ago

As we contemplate Christ’s first coming, we discover signs of his second coming. As we look back at our Scriptural accounts in reflective meditation, we are already looking forward in expectation. And it seems like one of the main things we do is wait.

The time of waiting is a time of learning. The longer we wait, the more we hear and understand about the one for whom we are waiting. We learn about Christ, about God, about ourselves. Thus, as the four weeks of Advent progress, we hear more and more about the beauty and splendor of the One who is to come. We understand ever better that he is always the One who has already come. And yet, he is the One who is fully with us in our own present time and place.

The much dramatized infancy narratives give us hints about the stance Christian people need to take. In these stories, we find people waiting. Mary, good Jewish woman that she is, waits for the expected Messiah. She does not dream that she herself is to play a significant role in that drama. Then she has a vision, hears an invitation, and says yes to a challenge. Suddenly she is waiting in a whole new way. The promise is taking shape in her very womb.

Elizabeth, her cousin, too is waiting — waiting for a child that she thought could never be. This child is coming, but is already very present — leaping in her womb as he comes into the presence of the promised One.

Joseph, too, is waiting. A man of great faith, he has willingly submitted to the mystery that is unfolding before him and has promised to support what he cannot understand.

And yet, somehow, what all these people are waiting for is already present, already acting, already changing them. This new presence is already exercising transformative power — the power of promise. He is on the way, and yet he is already changing things — changing their hearts, changing their lives, changing their plans for the future. Each has received something that is already at work within them — a seed that has started to grow.

Only over time could the promise realize itself within them and through them. Meanwhile, they had to stay present to the moment. They had no way of moving forward in time. They could not envision where all this was leading them. But they were alert, attentive to the voice that spoke to them, the voice that continually said to them: “Do not be afraid. Something you do not understand is happening to you. Pay attention.” Thus, they were filled with hope. They confidently expected that fulfillment would come. They realized that, whatever fulfillment meant, it must take place according to God’s promises and not just according to their wishes or limited understanding. Hope for them was something completely open-ended, as it is for us. We really don’t get to decide how things are going to turn out.

What we get to do is rise up each morning and follow the way our life leads us on any given day. We watch and we listen. We look for signals, for signs. We try to perceive what is coming true in our everyday existence. It is already happening in our conflicts and pains, in our tasks and promises, in our families and friends, in our activities and projects, in our hopes and aspirations. These no longer appear to us as a fatiguing variety of things that we can barely keep together. All these everyday things begin to appear as affirmations and revelations of the new life of the Spirit taking place in us.

Each of us begins to understand that we too can wait only if what we are waiting for has, in some way, already begun for us. Waiting is never a movement from nothing to something. It is always a movement from something to something more. That is virtually a definition of promise. It is certainly a definition of Advent — a movement from something to something more.

Source: Jesus the Coming One: Through Advent with Pope Francis and Henri Nouwen, ed. Steve Mueller (All Saints Press, 2019).

