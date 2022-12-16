Read full article on original website
Related
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, 62, dies
UNION, Kentucky (WCMH) — Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was pronounced dead after Boone County deputies found him unresponsive in his home Monday afternoon. He was 62. According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Browning’s house in Union, Kentucky just after 1 p.m. and found him on a […]
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say
COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
Fairborn schools to host ‘Run with Lily’ in honor of student killed in crash
FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is hosting an event to honor a high school student who died in a crash Friday. The district will hold “Run with Lily” on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at Community Park. The event will be a 1.25-mile run starting at the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man robbed at knifepoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a man was robbed at knifepoint while getting out of his car on North Rose Street Sunday evening. The suspect, described as an older white man with a heavy build and standing around 6 feet tall, approached the victim from behind with a large fixed-blade knife and demanded money.
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
‘One of the good ones,’ Many gather to remember student killed in late morning crash Friday
FAIRBORN — Many people gathered at Fairborn High School Saturday night for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Lily Clingner, the 17-year-old student killed in a car crash late Friday morning. Emotions were raw as students, parents, teachers and others within the community comforted each other. “Yesterday was our...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
Portsmouth, Ohio, police looking for missing man
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Portsmouth Police Department says Anthony Quinn Rutter is missing. He was reported missing on Dec. 5, police say. Rutter is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen the man should call Detective Nick Shepherd at (740) 354-1600 or police dispatch […]
One person dead following crash in Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died following a crash on State Route 4 on Sunday. According to the Huber Heights Police Department, crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road at around 7:05 a.m. for a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian. Crews responded quickly and […]
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
Fox 19
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Lottery says that one Ohioan is waking up a millionaire after last night's drawing. A $1 million ticket was sold in the latest Powerball drawing at Repose Mini Mart...
NBC4 Columbus
Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 186 employees
GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 200 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 186 employees.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
Comments / 0