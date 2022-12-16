Read full article on original website
CNET
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even benefit from one of the best prices of the year.
Phone Arena
You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now
Microsoft's 2-in-1 hybrid Surface Pro 8 is on sale right now at Amazon. There are tablets that are just tablets and then there are Microsoft Surface slates which are portable productivity powerhouses. The Surface Pro 8 variant that Amazon has discounted is underpinned by the Intel Quad-core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor which ensures a solid and steady performance.
Amazon offers advice to Ring users with angry neighbors
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares advice that Amazon is giving Ring customers to ensure neighbors' privacy is being respected, after Ring came under some scrutiny.
You've got no excuse for being out of gift ideas with the UE Wonderboom 3 back down to $80
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are a lot of portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many that sound this good, at this size and price. The Wonderboom doesn't go on sale very often, so when it does, you have to jump on it.
Millions of iPhone owners warned to use new ‘stalker check’ tool – it could save your life
APPLE has detailed the extra safety features included in recent updates to its AirTag product amid concerns about stalking. The AirTag is meant to be a useful tool for keeping track of your things. But since launching in April 2021 there have been several reports of them being misused by...
Take a sneak peek at the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with these leaked dummy units
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s early-year big Galaxy launch season is just around the corner, and a good way to tell that is by the barrage of Galaxy S23 leaks coming our way these days. It hasn’t even been a week since we got some solid info about the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s internal hardware, putting it right up against the best phones Android has to offer. Now we’re already checking out what's next, as we get a nice, clear look at the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, upon the distribution of photos of their dummy units.
The best stylus pens for Chromebooks in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While laptops of all sorts have dominated the market for the last 15 years or so, most of them have maintained the same components and features we all know and love. But Google has changed the game since the rollout of the best Chromebooks with the integration of one key feature: the touchscreen.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
ChatGBT is all the rage right now. But it's not the AI's time to shine — yet.
ChatGPT is currently the it-girl of generative artificial intelligence, but the tech needs to lose its hype, mature and then become useful in society.
Google Home's Wear OS app gets a useful update for apartment dwellers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app has become increasingly cluttered over the years as it has grown in features to control more smart home devices — including additional support for devices under the company's Nest brand. To address this, Google announced a redesigned Home app, which was made available to members of the Public Preview program in October. The revamp also includes a Google Home app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, allowing you to control your smart home devices from your wrist. Following public feedback, Google is rolling out an update for the Google Home Wear OS app with performance improvements and simpler navigation.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Get the Echo Buds for $70 and snag a free Echo Dot in time for Christmas
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Just in time for the holidays, you can grab a pair of Echo Buds at over 40% discount and with a free Echo Dot. Whether you're keeping the Echo Dot or turning it into a cool gift for someone else, that's up to you.
How to measure your body composition on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor are among the best Android smartwatches on the market. Besides their excellent performance and features, these wearables can track all your key health metrics. Compared to the competition, Samsung's Wear OS 3 smartwatches also feature a BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor that allows them to measure your body composition, including body fat percentage and skeletal muscle mass.
Amazon's new Kindle is already 10% off, with free Kindle Unlimited to sweeten the deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The new Kindle is smaller and lighter than previous models, and it features a fantastic screen. It's quite a bit cheaper than the Paperwhite, although you may miss some features you loved on that model.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is our 2022 Readers' Choice Phone of the Year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last week, the Android Police staff declared their winners for the Editors' Picks of 2022, selecting the Pixel 7 Pro as the best smartphone of the year. Of course, it's not just our voice that matters. Our readers love to dive deep into new devices as much as we do, which is why we anxiously watched our Readers' Choice poll over the last week to see who would take the top spot. With the results now in, we can finally declare a winner — and wouldn't you know, it's a familiar model.
OnePlus 11 5G throws its hat in the 2023 flagship race
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With 2022 all but wrapped up — and our picks for Editors Choice products now locked in — it's time to start looking ahead to what's next in 2023. We've long assumed Samsung would be the first company to announce its next-gen flagship phones, but OnePlus is making a power move. The OnePlus 11 5G is official, but we'll have to wait a couple of months to learn all about its secrets and specs.
Oppo's new custom Bluetooth chip boasts lossless audio that rivals wired sound quality
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Oppo may not have a massive presence in the US, but the Chinese smartphone maker is rather popular in South Asia, and we regularly see it pushing tech limits. At its annual Inno Day event showcasing what the company has been working on, Oppo is unveiling three new products: the OHealth H1 family health monitor, its Air Glass 2 augmented reality wearable, and the MariSilicon Y SoC for Bluetooth audio.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are back down to their Black Friday price
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers on all fronts you can ask for from a pair of earbuds: sound quality, ANC, battery life, and fit. They are among the sleekest earbuds on the market that will impress you with their sound quality. And at its discounted price, it is hard to beat the value the Buds 2 Pro offers.
How WhatsApp significantly improved its call experience in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is the go-to messaging platform for literally billions of people, supporting both disappearing and regular encrypted conversations with individuals, groups, and now communities. Under Meta’s ownership, we’ve seen WhatsApp focus on convenience and features that help larger groups interact fluidly, much like rival service Telegram. Changes also made their way to WhatsApp’s calling utilities, making it easier for you to host voice conferences. With all that's been happening, here’s a quick look at what WhatsApp did to improve voice and video calling in 2022.
