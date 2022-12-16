ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State prediction and odds for Guaranteed Rate Bowl (fade points with question marks on both sides))

Wisconsin and Oklahoma State are both going through massive transitions this offseason and will look to finish underwhelming seasons. Neither Wisconsin or Oklahoma State will have their regular starting quarterback as both Badgers’ Graham Mertz and Cowboys’ Spencer Sanders hit the transfer portal, among other key contributors on both sides. The Badgers also opted to hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, passing over interim head coach Jim Leonhard.
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
585K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy