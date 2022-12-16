ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's Ripple CTO's Reply to Cardano Founder on XRP's 'Lack of Technical Value'

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
The Week

Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for mismanaging customer funds

Banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered by federal agencies on Tuesday to pay $3.7 billion for allegedly mismanaging millions of auto loans, mortgages, and deposit accounts.  The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a statement that Wells Fargo will pay $2 billion in repayments to consumers, and also slapped the company with a $1.7 billion fine for violating consumer protections.  According to the CFPB, Wells Fargo had been charging its consumers using a variety of illegal financial tactics, including assessing illegal fees and interest charges on loans and mortgages, wrongfully having customers' cars repossessed, and misapplying various payments on loans.  "The bank's illegal conduct...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments

Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
u.today

BabyDoge Price Spikes as Coin Flips DOME on Most-Traded Asset List

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Barry Silbert Might Be Massively Selling His Holdings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Binance to Move Millions of XRP, SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since December, Edward Snowden Wants to Be Paid in BTC as Twitter CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Millions of XRP to be moved by Binance, here's what's happening. Yesterday, Binance crypto exchange warned its users via a Twitter announcement that it will be moving XRP and LINK tokens as part of a purge of collateral-related wallets. Per CoinMarketCap, Binance is the largest holder of XRP liquidity, providing more than $100 million in daily trading volume and holding about 150 million XRP in its reserves. Therefore, according to estimates of Nomics portal, the exchange’s impact on the XRP price will be at 30.74%.
u.today

Ripple v. SEC: Big Date for Another Public Reveal Nears as Ripple Scores Minor Win

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Better Make Comeback During Next Bull Run: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

846 Billion Shiba Inu Wired as SHIB Hits These New Milestones

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy