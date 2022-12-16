ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Area high school boys basketball report, state polls, team, top player of the week

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITi1I_0jkmYdxl00

Since starting the Weiss program four years ago, veteran coach Russell Miller has enjoyed plenty of success with the Wolves. They didn’t win a district game during their inaugural season in 2018-19, but they haven’t missed the playoffs since. Last season the Wolves won a school-record 26 games and reached the regional tournament.

Their Class 6A debut this season hasn’t started so smoothly, as Weiss (7-9) dropped five of its first six games while battling injuries. But the return of big man Cam Jackson has coincided with a string of wins. After hard-fought losses to New Braunfels and San Antonio O’Connor to open the River City Classic in New Braunfels last weekend, Weiss reeled off three straight wins. The 6-foot-8 Jackson has scored in double figures in all 11 games he’s played and had 21 points and 21 rebounds in a 69-38 win over San Antonio Houston to end the tournament.

Miller, who has also led programs such as Manor and Georgetown, also had a notable tournament. He won his 400th career game with the Wolves’ 58-27 win over San Antonio Edison on Friday.

Tip-ins

In Class 6A, Westlake moved up to No. 5 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll. The Chaps join Johnson and Bowie as the only unbeaten teams in District 26-6A after the first two district games. … Lucas Bole had 15 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists as Bowie topped rival Austin High 55-39 last Friday. … In 25-6A, unbeaten Stony Point remained No. 17. Forward Josiah Moseley had 34 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Tigers capped nondistrict play with a 76-61 win over Cibolo Steele. Stony Point looks like it will have to fend off several impressive challengers in 25-6A play, which begins Friday. Round Rock (11-3), Westwood (13-5), Vandegrift (11-5) and Manor (11-5) all are playing well, and Vista Ridge (9-6) has won six straight games and captured the Gregory-Portland tournament, its first tournament title since 2016. ... San Marcos debuted at No. 19 in the TABC poll after beating Rouse 57-55 in the championship game of the River City Classic behind 26 points, six rebounds and four assists from Malik Presley.

In Class 5A, Rouse debuted at No. 25 in the state poll after reaching the finals of the River City Classic. All of the Raiders’ losses have come against Class 6A teams or teams ranked in the state polls. … Hendrickson finished second at the Leander Lion Classic tournament, losing to Class 6A McKinney Boyd in the championship game. Davion Allen had 26 points for the Hawks in the loss. Hendrickson will open 23-5A play next Tuesday against Cedar Creek in a matchup between two area teams ranked by the American-Statesman. … Leander won the silver bracket at its host tournament, beating Westwood 50-34. Ryder Bradley, Sean Dalberg and Garrett Sisk earned all-tournament honors for the Lions. … Tournament MVP Ryan Dupre led Georgetown to the championship at the Glen Rose tournament. … Joseph Pendell, the former coach of Navarro who started the LASA program three years ago, has the Raptors off to an 8-4 start. LASA beat McCallum 49-45 in overtime Tuesday for its sixth consecutive win and is the only team in District 24-5A without a district loss.

In Class 4A and below, St. Michael’s remains the No. 1 team in the TABC’s Class 5A/SPC 3A poll while Brentwood Christian (No. 4) and Veritas Academy (No. 8) are ranked in the TAPPS 4A poll. Marble Falls Faith (No. 7, 3A), Pflugerville Concordia (No. 6, 2A) and Juan Diego Catholic (No. 8, 2A) are also ranked in the TAPPS polls. … Thorndale rejoined the Class 2A poll at No. 23 after winning three of four games at the Cameron tournament and topping Rosebud-Lott 62-35 on Tuesday behind 30 points from Blake Roberts. … New Tech enters this weekend on a five-game winning streak, including a 112-72 win over Eastside on Tuesday. Senior Darius Stewart has averaged 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals a game over the past four games. … Austin Achieve (8-3) went 4-0 last weekend and won its second tournament of the season at an event hosted by New Braunfels Christian Academy. Marcus Zelee averaged 28 points, six rebounds and five assists for the tournament.

Player of the week

Josh Jones, senior, St. Michael’s: The 6-foot-10, 250-pound post averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game while leading the Crusaders to wins over Harker Heights (No. 25 in the Class 6A state poll), Houston Christian (the No. 1 team in the TAPPS 6A poll) and defending Class 6A TAPPS state champion Plano John Paul II.

Games to watch

Friday

Westwood at Round Rock, 7 p.m.

Stony Point at Vandegrift, 7 p.m.

Lake Travis at Del Valle, 8 p.m.

Monday

San Marcos at Round Rock, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Hendrickson at Cedar Creek, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Bowie at Johnson, 7:30 p.m.

LASA at LBJ, 8 p.m.

— Thomas Jones

Please submit scores, stats, news, notes and player of the week nominations to Thomas Jones at tjones@statesman.com. Nominations for the player of the week award are due Wednesday at noon.

Fab Fives

Class 6A

1. Stony Point 12-0

2. Westlake 14-2

3. San Marcos 15-2

4. Johnson 12-2

5. Round Rock 11-3

Class 5A

1. Rouse 10-6

2. Hendrickson 12-4

3. Leander 11-4

4. Georgetown 11-5

5. Cedar Creek 13-2

Class 4A and others

1. St. Michael’s 12-4

2. Wimberley 11-4

3. New Tech 12-3

4. Thorndale 7-5

5. Brentwood Christian 9-6

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MaxPreps

Jackson Arnold named 2022 MaxPreps Texas High School Football Player of the Year

Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships

Saturday Recruiting Notes: 2022 UIL TXHSFB Football State Championships: TexasFootball.com takes a closer look at top prospect performances by prospects like Hauss Hejny, Johntay Cook, Blake Frazier, Colin Simmons, Caden Durham and more from Saturday’s action at the Texas high school football state championship games. Trib Top 100: Texas’...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

3 key recruits trending up with Texas football after big visit weekend

Last weekend saw one of the bigger groups of visitors make their way to the Forty Acres among key recruits for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas hosted more than a dozen visitors among high school recruits in the 2023 class over the weekend, which should help head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff end this portion of the cycle on a high note as we approach the first National Signing Day.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hobbs: Julian Alvarez is the Texas Tornado

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Workforce Solutions Cameron and the board and contractor staff it is with great respect and appreciation that we honor Julian Alvarez III for his untiring service to the Rio Grande Valley as a TWC Commissioner for the past seven years. Mr. Alvarez...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
AUSTIN, TX
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy