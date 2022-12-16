ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Enriqueta Estay
4d ago

Inflation is causing all of this, but the government is giving food, closing and free medical to the people crossing the border illegally, it is a shame😡😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

4
 

Fox5 KVVU

Volunteers needed for Clark County’s annual homeless census

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your help is needed to help with next year’s Southern Nevada Homeless Census. The count will take place around the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2023. Volunteers will be asked to work a four-hour-shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at five...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Missing 79-year-old last seen in Laughlin found safe, LVMPD says

UPDATE - 6:40 P.M. Las Vegas police say the missing man has been found safe. No additional information was provided. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a senior citizen who may be in danger. Police say 79-year-old Gerald Makela was last seen...
LAUGHLIN, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mt. Charleston warns of parking reaching capacity over holiday break

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mt. Charleston is warning residents that during winter break, parking often reaches capacity before midday. According to a post from Mt. Charleston on Twitter, when roads and parking reach capacity, only vehicles with reservations for Lee Canyon will be allowed through. Mt. Charleston said in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Starbucks location first to be unionized in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Starbucks workers at one location have voted to unionize. Workers at the location on Rainbow and Oakey Boulevards will be the first location in Nevada to operate under a union. The vote comes following a three-day strike at stores across the country. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV

