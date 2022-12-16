Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
WISH-TV
Person killed in crash in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident
A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
abc57.com
Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
WNDU
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
95.3 MNC
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety investigating house fire on LaVette Avenue
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public's Safety is asking the public for information about a house fire at 949 LaVette Avenue that took place at 3:40 a.m. Monday morning. If you saw anything prior to the incident, please call Fire Marshal Kazmierzak at 269-443-1027.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Middle Schools closed Wednesday due to bus driver shortage
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - All Elkhart Community Middle Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to a bus driver shortage. All middle schools are closed, including North Side, Pierre Moran, and West Side middle schools. Students will have an e-Learning day and should log on to Canvas for additional information and schedules.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
wtvbam.com
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
WNDU
Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays
11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana. It's all thanks to a partnership with Martin's Super Markets and Miller Poultry in Goshen. 2 found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka fire crews battle blaze at home on Ewing Avenue
It was a busy Saturday for Mishawaka fire crews who were called, in the afternoon, to a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of West Ewing Avenue. Police in Mishawaka had to close Ewing between Ironwood Drive and South Russel Street for several hours to allow the fire department space to do their job.
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
WNDU
Michiana road plows getting ready for winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Street departments across Michiana are strategizing ahead of the winter storm system that is predicted to hit the region later this week. In Mishawaka, Streets Commissioner Tim Ryan said managers are meeting Tuesday to finetune their plans. The biggest concerns for Princess City plows...
inkfreenews.com
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
WNDU
Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31 in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a Rochester man is dead after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday night in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
WNDU
Niles Community Schools adjusting bus routes on Tuesday amid driver shortage
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools will be adjusting its busing routes to maximize pick-up coverage on Tuesday, Dec. 20, due to a shortage of bus drivers. This comes after schools were closed on Monday, Dec.19, due to the same shortage. In a letter sent out to families in...
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
