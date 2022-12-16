'We ran out of time a decade ago': Uvalde victim's sister, pediatrician, Sandy Hook survivor testify for assault weapons ban

As U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, held up a phone to a microphone in a hearing room at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday morning, an audio recording of rapid gunfire rang out from the room’s speakers.

Jackson Lee wanted the horrific sound of the shots fired at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24 to be the first thing lawmakers, witnesses and the nation heard at a meeting of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security. The subcommittee, which Jackson Lee chairs, convened Thursday for a hearing titled “Examining Uvalde: The Search for Bipartisan Solutions to Gun Violence."

"There was no notice. There was no information given. There were no signals and no instructions, emails or anything else that might have saved our children. It was gunfire,” Jackson Lee said. “So today the subcommittee turns once again to the subject of gun violence, examining this ongoing crisis by focusing on one of the most terrible tragedies in our nation's history.”

The massacre at Robb Elementary School left 19 fourth graders and two teachers dead — the most lethal school shooting in Texas history. In the nearly seven months since, relatives of the Uvalde victims have made numerous trips to Austin and Washington to demand that state and federal lawmakers pass gun reform measures, including requiring background checks, implementing red flag laws, and raising the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic, AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21. But with Texas lawmakers unlikely to pass any significant measures restricting gun access, Uvalde victims' families in recent weeks have directed their pleas toward Congress.

"I can't even explain to you how I felt looking at my sister laying in her coffin. I didn't recognize who I was looking at. ... It looked like she had to be pieced together again," said Faith Mata, 21, who lost her 10-year-old sister, Tess Mata, in the Uvalde shooting. "America is never going to be whole again if you continue to let this happen."

At Thursday’s hearing, one day after the 10-year mark since the Sandy Hook mass shooting, the sister of a Uvalde victim, the town’s sole pediatrician, a Sandy Hook survivor and other expert witnesses shared wrenching emotional testimony with lawmakers to advocate for a federal ban on assault weapons. The U.S. House passed legislation that would implement such a ban in July, but the measure remains stalled in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

In the wake of the Uvalde massacre, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, led negotiations on the Safer Communities Act, which Congress passed earlier this year — the first federal gun control legislation in decades. The legislation has significant reforms, including closing the “boyfriend” loophole and incentivizing states to implement red flag laws, but survivors of mass shootings and the families of victims say it is only a first step and much more action is necessary to address the mass shootings epidemic.

'When is enough enough?'

Mata was the first witness to address lawmakers at Thursday’s hearing and began by sharing her memories of her sister.

"Bringing Tess into our life was a blessing in disguise,” Mata said, holding back tears. “Tess was the outspoken, courageous, daring, determined and nurturing person in our family. Our family was whole at this point."

She recounted her experience of the events on May 24 — receiving news of the shooting and having to wait for more than eight hours until their family was informed that Tess was among those killed.

"My parents should not have to plan their own child's funeral,” Mata said. “Are we not tired of hearing stories of victims? Are we not tired of hearing yet another tragedy because of gun violence? When is enough enough?

"I truly hope that this never happens to any other family in the days, months or years to come. This debatable topic on assault rifles should not be brought up again because someone else's child or sibling was murdered. It's just an excuse at this point,” Mata said. "You may never understand what my family is going through. And I'm not asking you to. But today, you can make a change to help families never have to feel what my family feels, the families of Uvalde feel and the many others of the mass shootings."

'There is no peace in the death of a child by a weapon of war'

The next witness to testify in front of the subcommittee was Roy Guerrero, Uvalde’s sole pediatrician. Guerrero first testified in front of a congressional committee in June, just weeks after the Uvalde mass shooting, and shared horrific details of seeing the bodies of two young victims at Uvalde Memorial Hospital in the hours after the shooting.

"When you choose a career in medicine, you sign up to make people better and save lives. Healing is always the ultimate goal. We use a number of strategies to do that, depending on the challenge,” Guerrero said. “In the modern developed world, we have a plethora of incredible machines, tools, equipment, regimens, and machines that test, diagnose, administer and to cure. ... I understand the power of an effective tool.

"The AR-15 is a very effective tool," he said. "It was designed to deliver quick and heavy fire in combat. It was made to be light and easy to use. And it's as exacting in its application on the battlefield as radiation in a patient with cancer."

Guerrero advocated for background checks, age limits, safe storage rules and a federal ban on assault weapons. In one of the most powerful moments of the day’s hearing, Guerrero played audio of children at Robb Elementary screaming as they were finally evacuated by law enforcement May 24, saying the clip was shared with him by the parent of a child who was across the hall from the classrooms targeted by the 18-year-old shooter.

He also remembered Amerie Jo Garza, one of the kids killed in Uvalde — and one of Guerrero's patients.

"You see pictures of Amerie and her friends on the news. You should know they didn't get buried looking sweet and happy like their photos. Some are missing limbs. Some had holes in their tiny chests,” said Guerrero. "You might mistakenly imagine a funeral where a child lies peacefully in a colorful coffin. But make no mistake, there is no peace in the death of a child by a weapon of war."

'There is no transparency and no accountability to date'

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who represents Uvalde, addressed lawmakers after Guerrero.

"As policymakers, you and I have to grapple with how much loss of life is acceptable in relation to someone's freedom to obtain and carry a weapon that can inflict so much damage,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez has reviewed body camera and security footage from the shooting that has not been made available to the public. Despite having signed a nondisclosure agreement, Gutierrez on Thursday shared more details of the horror officials confronted after law enforcement officers waited 77 minutes to confront and kill the gunman at Robb Elementary.

"You could hear grown men throwing up from the sight of the horror or perhaps the failure that they had caused. … There is no transparency and no accountability to date,” said Gutierrez, slamming the local and state law enforcement response. "My question to the leaders of this country is how many children have to be murdered before they are willing to ban the chosen weapon of the school shooters?"

'How do we continue to allow this?'

Sandy Hook survivor Nicole Melchionno, who was in second grade at the time of the shooting, shared her chilling memories of that day in her testimony.

"I felt a strong sense of nausea come over me as I thought I would be the first to die if the gunmen got into our classroom because I was close to the door,” Melchionno said. "How do we continue to allow this? I have grown up in a world where the unimaginable happens over and over again. ... I'm here not only because of the trauma I've endured in the past, but also because I'm terrified of it happening again in the future."

Now a senior in high school, Melchionno has already spent years as part of the fight for gun control measures.

"Our lawmakers have not taken bold, life saving, crucial action to protect what the majority of Americans believe in, which is common sense gun safety measures," Melchionno said. "I am here today to beg you to please do everything in your power to enact measures that prevent everything you care about being lost within seconds, because with no action it is not a matter of if; it is a matter of who is next. And we ran out of time over a decade ago."

T. Christian Heyne, vice president of policy at the nonprofit gun control organization Brady, and Anthony Holt, chief of police at Wayne State University, also testified before the lawmakers Thursday in favor of gun control policies.

Republicans push back

Testimony from the two GOP witnesses Thursday provided insight into Republicans' resistance to gun control measures.

Jack Brewer of the America First Policy Institute insisted the solution to gun violence lies in promoting family values.

"The various school shootings that have brought so much darkness to our nation's history are exacerbated by fatherlessness," Brewer said. "A 2016 study found that out of a sample of 56 shooters only 18% grew up in a stable household with both biological parents. And we know this Uvalde shooter did not have a man of God in his life.

"When I saw this is a bipartisan hearing to find solutions to gun violence I prayed that the men and women of God in this room would finally be bold enough to focus on the root cause," he said. "Talking points may win elections, but addressing the root cause is the only way to solve a crisis."

John Lott Jr., a controversial pro-gun researcher, argued that policies such as background checks and a ban on assault weapons will not reduce the prevalence of mass shootings and gun violence, and will make it harder for law-abiding citizens to defend themselves.

“If you want to ban all semi-automatic rifles, what's the alternative? A manually loaded gun where you have to physically put another round in the chamber after you fire each shot? If you face multiple attackers, where you fire and miss, or you fire and wound but don't incapacitate the attacker, someone may not have the luxury of time of manually reloading the gun to be able to go and protect themselves,” Lott said. “Claims about (gun control) laws having overwhelming support are based on surveys that simplify and mischaracterize what these laws do.”

The subcommittee's ranking GOP member, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, echoed Brewer's and Lott’s arguments.

"Despite the title of the hearing today, there hasn't been an honest engagement and search for bipartisan solutions to gun violence, mostly because there's only one solution for my friends across the aisle, and that is to emasculate the Second Amendment and remove guns from legal, lawful and law-abiding citizens,” he said.

"My colleagues across the aisle would like to ignore the connection between adolescent males growing up without their fathers and these violent events. And yet studies indicate very clearly there is a significant correlation and probably a causative effect,” Biggs said. "If you're going to look at this testimony, it's important to look at root causes for this violence and not focus solely on taking away Second Amendment constitutionally protected rights."

Jackson Lee and other Democrats on the committee, however, slammed GOP officials for refusing to come to the table and compromise on policy solutions to curb gun violence.

“Bill after bill, policy after policy, our friends, Republican colleagues, oppose our efforts to keep our communities safer," Jackson Lee said. "They repeatedly oppose legislation that could prevent violence … and while rejecting and distorting common sense proposals, Republicans have offered no credible policy solutions of their own. Without an assault weapons ban, more people will die.”